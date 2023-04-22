Gabe Perreault breaks Auston Matthews' record in USA's big win over Norway

BASEL, Switzerland — Saturday was a good day for Team USA, and not just because the squad pulled out a dominant 12-1 win over Norway at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Gabe Perreault, a 17-year-old forward, posted three goals and two assists to break the record for points scored in a single season by a U.S. National Team Development Program player. The previous record was held by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who netted 117 points in 2014-15.

Perreault is at 121 points — and counting — in 2022-23.

The Hinsdale, Illinois, native is committed to Boston College and is a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the record, Perreault passes up other big names on the list like Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes). After his five-point performance, Perreault was named player of the game for Team USA.

The names that Gabe Perreault has passed on this list 🤩@usahockey | #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/zdjLcUJsb9 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) April 22, 2023

The Americans scored early and often on Saturday. Perreault and his teammate Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass. / Minnesota) both netted hat tricks within the first 34 minutes of the game. Eiserman finished with four goals in the game.

Boston College commits Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) all played well, posting three or more points each. Notre Dame commits Danny Nelson (Maple Grove, Minn.) and Carter Slaggert (South Bend, Ind.) also tallied goals. Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn. / Minnesota) netted the 12th and final goal of the game with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Carsen Musser (Sherburn, Minn. / Colorado College) played the entire game in net for the Americans and made 14 saves. Norway's lone goal came on a breakaway opportunity from Elias Vatne, who earned player of the game honors for Norway.

Team USA now has a 2-0 record at the tournament (wins against Latvia and Norway) and will play unbeaten Finland on Sunday, April 23, at 12 p.m. central time. The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.

USA 12, NORWAY 1

USA: 4-5-3—12

Norway: 0-1-0—1

First period scoring — 1. USA, Cole Eiserman (Oliver Moore, Will Vote) 1:45 (pp); 2. USA, Gabe Perreault (Will Smith) 3:54; 3. USA, Eiserman (Ryan Fine) 10:29; 4. USA, Ryan Leonard (Perreault, Cole Hutson) 13:04

Penalties — NOR, Oliver Langland (hooking) 1:35; USA, Hutson (high-sticking) 7:05; USA, Brady Cleveland (interference) 13:28; USA, Eiserman (cross-checking) 17:48

Second period scoring — 1. NOR, Elias Vatne (Iver Wick Karlsen, Felix Amundsen) 25:35; 5. USA, Smith (Leonard, Perreault) 26:05; 6. USA, Perreault (Leonard, Smith) 29:15; 7. USA, Eiserman (James Hagens) 31:42; 8. USA, Danny Nelson (Beckett Hendrickson, Paul Fischer) 32:37; 9. USA, Perreault (Vote, Smith) 33:10

Penalties — NOR, Jorgen Myhre (slashing) 38:40

Third period scoring — 10. USA, Carter Slaggert (Nelson) 45:19 (sh); 11. USA, Eiserman (Vote, Zach Schulz) 48:34 (pp); 12. USA, Moore (Fine, Carey Terrance) 54:10

Penalties — USA, Hutson (roughing) 44:38; NOR, Amundsen (interference) 48:01

SOG: USA, 18-24-19—61; NOR, 4-4-7—15

Penalties-minutes: USA, 4-8; NOR, 3-6

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 2-3; NOR, 0-4

Goalie Saves: USA, Carsen Musser 4-3-7—14 (1GA); NOR, Martin Lundberg 14-12-0—26 (8GA); NOR, Marius Bjornsgaard 0-7-16—23 (4GA)

Referees — Micha Hebeisen, Lukas Kohlmueller

Linespeople — Niko Jusi, Simon Riecken

Attendance — 732