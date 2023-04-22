Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Gabe Perreault breaks Auston Matthews' record in USA's big win over Norway

The Boston College commit broke Auston Matthews' NTDP single-season points record on Saturday.

A hockey player wearing a USA jersey handles the puck in warm-ups before a game.
USNTP's Gabe Perreault skating in warm-ups before the puck drop.
Kirsten Krull / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 3:05 PM

BASEL, Switzerland — Saturday was a good day for Team USA, and not just because the squad pulled out a dominant 12-1 win over Norway at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Gabe Perreault, a 17-year-old forward, posted three goals and two assists to break the record for points scored in a single season by a U.S. National Team Development Program player. The previous record was held by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who netted 117 points in 2014-15.

Perreault is at 121 points — and counting — in 2022-23.

The Hinsdale, Illinois, native is committed to Boston College and is a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the record, Perreault passes up other big names on the list like Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes). After his five-point performance, Perreault was named player of the game for Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Americans scored early and often on Saturday. Perreault and his teammate Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass. / Minnesota) both netted hat tricks within the first 34 minutes of the game. Eiserman finished with four goals in the game.

Boston College commits Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.), and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) all played well, posting three or more points each. Notre Dame commits Danny Nelson (Maple Grove, Minn.) and Carter Slaggert (South Bend, Ind.) also tallied goals. Oliver Moore (Mounds View, Minn. / Minnesota) netted the 12th and final goal of the game with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Carsen Musser (Sherburn, Minn. / Colorado College) played the entire game in net for the Americans and made 14 saves. Norway's lone goal came on a breakaway opportunity from Elias Vatne, who earned player of the game honors for Norway.

Team USA now has a 2-0 record at the tournament (wins against Latvia and Norway) and will play unbeaten Finland on Sunday, April 23, at 12 p.m. central time. The game will be broadcast on NHL Network.

USA 12, NORWAY 1

USA: 4-5-3—12
Norway: 0-1-0—1

First period scoring — 1. USA, Cole Eiserman (Oliver Moore, Will Vote) 1:45 (pp); 2. USA, Gabe Perreault (Will Smith) 3:54; 3. USA, Eiserman (Ryan Fine) 10:29; 4. USA, Ryan Leonard (Perreault, Cole Hutson) 13:04
Penalties — NOR, Oliver Langland (hooking) 1:35; USA, Hutson (high-sticking) 7:05; USA, Brady Cleveland (interference) 13:28; USA, Eiserman (cross-checking) 17:48

Second period scoring — 1. NOR, Elias Vatne (Iver Wick Karlsen, Felix Amundsen) 25:35; 5. USA, Smith (Leonard, Perreault) 26:05; 6. USA, Perreault (Leonard, Smith) 29:15; 7. USA, Eiserman (James Hagens) 31:42; 8. USA, Danny Nelson (Beckett Hendrickson, Paul Fischer) 32:37; 9. USA, Perreault (Vote, Smith) 33:10
Penalties — NOR, Jorgen Myhre (slashing) 38:40

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period scoring — 10. USA, Carter Slaggert (Nelson) 45:19 (sh); 11. USA, Eiserman (Vote, Zach Schulz) 48:34 (pp); 12. USA, Moore (Fine, Carey Terrance) 54:10
Penalties — USA, Hutson (roughing) 44:38; NOR, Amundsen (interference) 48:01

SOG: USA, 18-24-19—61; NOR, 4-4-7—15

Penalties-minutes: USA, 4-8; NOR, 3-6
Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 2-3; NOR, 0-4

Goalie Saves: USA, Carsen Musser 4-3-7—14 (1GA); NOR, Martin Lundberg 14-12-0—26 (8GA); NOR, Marius Bjornsgaard 0-7-16—23 (4GA)

Referees — Micha Hebeisen, Lukas Kohlmueller
Linespeople — Niko Jusi, Simon Riecken

Attendance — 732

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
Hockey head coaches look out onto the ice from the bench.
International
Liz Keady Norton named head coach of 2024 USA U18 Women's National Team
Keady Norton, the current head coach at Dartmouth, will lead the team alongside assistant coaches Brianna Decker and Meredith Roth.
April 20, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
International
Team USA scores four power play goals in victory over Latvia in U18 Worlds
The Latvians took seven minor penalties and one major in the opening round game of Group B play at the 2023 IIHF U18 Worlds.
April 20, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
International
U18 World Championships Preview: What you need to know and who to watch for
As the U18 Worlds get underway Thursday in Switzerland, take a team-by-team look at some of the top prospects in this year's event
April 20, 2023 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
International
Hilary Knight's 100th Women's Worlds point wins gold for Team USA
Team USA's captain notched a hat trick in the Women's World Championship gold medal game to become the first player to earn 100 career points in tournament history.
April 16, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT