International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 

The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.

Team USA forward Noah Laba joins host Kelly Hinseth for an inside look at the World Junior Championship.
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
Noah Laba is capping off his 2022 with an opportunity to go for gold in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko. Both have had stellar starts to their season at CC with Laba tallying seven goals and four assists through 18 games.

Kelly Hinseth sat down with the New York Rangers draftee to chat about his friendship with Mbereko, playing for Team USA and more in the video.

Team USA will begin preliminary play on Monday, Dec. 26. All games will be televised on NHL Network.

