No Hollywood ending for Team USA as Canada wins Rivalry Series game in OT

LOS ANGELES – In an on-ice meeting filled with all the twists and turns of a Hollywood drama, Team Canada got the storybook ending.

An announced crowd of better than 8,000 in downtown Los Angeles saw Danielle Serdachny pop a shot over the left shoulder of American goalie Nicole Hensley during the 3-on-3 overtime, lifting the Canadians to a 3-2 win in the Rivalry Series between the world’s top two women’s hockey teams.

It was the Canadians' second consecutive win in the seven-game series, after the Americans won the first three games. The final two contests will be played in 2023 at sites to be determined.

Cayla Barnes and Taylor Heise scored for Team USA, which dominated long stretches of the game, but had a rough second period which compelled the home team to rally in the third period just to force the extra session. Hensley finished with 25 saves for Team USA.

Team USA coach John Wroblewski praised Heise for her game-changing abilities after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Canada celebrates after a game-winning goal during overtime of a Rivalry Series ice hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 against Team USA at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY Sports

"She's the first superstar-type talent that we've had come through in a while," Wroblewski said of Heise, who is from Lake City, Minnesota, and was named Minnesota's Ms. Hockey as a senior at Red Wing. "We've got a lot of very, very good players, don't get me wrong, but she's the one that sort of can change a game ... She has that breakaway ability."

Trailing after 20 minutes, the Canadians got a pair of second period goals, then kept possession of the puck for much of the overtime, before Serdachny could end it.

Barnes, who was raised in the small but passionate female hockey community in southern California before heading across the continent to Boston College, flipped a high shot from long range that made its way through a crowd and over the shoulder of Canadian goalie Emerance Maschmeyer to open the scoring less than five minutes in.

Team United States defender Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates with forward Abby Roque (11) and forward Amanda Kessel (28) after scoring a goal in the first period against Team Canada on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 during a Rivalry Series ice hockey game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kiyoshi Mio / USA TODAY Sports

"I had a lot of energy. This was the first time I've gotten to play at home, so it was super fun. I had a lot of friends and family (here), so it was a great experience overall," Barnes said. "I got a nice pass up from the corner and I saw a lane to the net. We had people going to the net so I just kind of chucked it that way and I think traffic in front screened the goalie."

That goal was far from the worst news of the opening 20 minutes for Team Canada, which saw star forward Marie-Philip Poulin suffer what appeared to be a left leg injury when she caught her knee on the open door of the American player bench. Helped from the ice, Poulin retreated to the locker room briefly, but returned to play a regular shift later in the first period and beyond.

Poulin came back to assist on Sarah Filier’s go-ahead goal in the second period, and after the Americans tied it in the third, Poulin assisted on the overtime winner as well.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, Gophers star Heise got her first goal of the series with a rocket that beat Maschmeyer low on the stick side. Then things got heated, with Poulin making contact with the American goalie on a rush to the net. That prompted a scrum in the corner of the rink which ended with Poulin, American star Hillary Knight and two others in the penalty box.

"There is an utter dislike out there from both sides," Wroblewski said. "The competition is real and it's fierce."

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise had the Americans’ lone shot on goal in the overtime, but could not fool Maschmeyer again. The Canadian goalie finished with 32 saves.