SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota group expected to bid on hosting 2026 IIHF World Juniors

A rep from Minnesota Sports and Events traveled to Canada for the 2023 World Juniors to see what the fuss is all about, and they plan to bid on bringing the 2026 tournament to the State of Hockey.

Team USA
Team USA waits in the tunnel before they hit the ice at the 2022 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship in Germany.
Contributed / USA Hockey
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 15, 2023 04:06 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS – It was early January of 1982. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John was atop the pop charts. And the World Junior Championships awarded medals after games played in Rochester and the Twin Cities.

According to one local organizer, that is just too long ago, and it’s time for the world’s best young hockey talent to come back to the State of Hockey.

While the 2023 World Juniors were happening in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, Matt Meunier from Minnesota Sports and Events was there, seeing how the event was run, and envisioning how the Twin Cities and possibly arenas throughout the state could host the tournament a few years from now.

“I think the timing makes a lot of sense for us to finally bring this thing back to Minnesota,” Meunier said after returning from Canada. Later this year, USA Hockey will send out the specifics for what is required to host the 2026 World Juniors, and the Minnesota group is expected to bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Sports and Events is a regional sports commission representing the Twin Cities. It is the permanent local organizing committee for major events, like the NCAA Women’s Final Four last spring, and the upcoming Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Not surprisingly, World Juniors as an event has grown considerably since it was last held in the metro area in 1982. It’s even a much bigger event than in 2005, when Grand Forks and Thief River Falls were the host communities for future stars like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Dave Fischer of USA Hockey noted that the 2026 event, which will actually begin on Dec. 26, 2025, will involve 10 teams playing 30-plus games over the course of two weeks and will require hundreds of hotel rooms.

I think the timing makes a lot of sense for us to finally bring this thing back to Minnesota.
Matt Meunier

Looking around the Twin Cities, Meunier sees countless hotels that are generally not busy in the period between Christmas and New Years, as few people are traveling on business then. And he sees venues throughout the state that can and would make this a truly regional event.

“We’re blessed with a number of really first rate hockey facilities, so we’ve got a lot of options here in Minnesota. It’s cool because it’s not just a metro area, Minneapolis-St. Paul event. We could stage pool play games or pre-tournament matches throughout the state,” Meunier said, naming Warroad, Eveleth, Duluth, Mankato and St. Cloud as potential hosts for pre-tournament games.

122904 USA V BELARUS5 JML
Team USA coach Scott Sandelin (center) and assistant coach David Quinn (right) spoke to their players during a break in the action as the Americans faced Belarus during the 2005 IIHF World Junior Championships at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.
Jackie Lorentz / Grand Forks Herald

The 2023 tournament was primarily held at arenas in Halifax and Moncton, which held between 10,500 and 7,000 fans. In the Twin Cities, there are a few larger options that could accommodate the potentially larger crowds that would want to see rivalry games like Sweden-Finland and USA-Canada. Although Meunier cautioned that they will not explore specific rinks until they see USA Hockey’s requirements, he already has a few places in mind.

“Before we commit to any venues, we need to see what the requirement package looks like but obviously we would love to make it work,” he said. “Xcel Energy Center makes a lot of sense, Target Center could potentially be in play along with the U of M facilities.”

Per Fischer, once USA Hockey sends out the bid requirements, they will see what different potential host communities propose, they will narrow down the list of finalists, they will get out and visit the communities to see the venues firsthand, and then will make a decision. Minnesota will face some stiff competition, as border cities like Seattle and Detroit are expected to bid, and their proximity to Canada means the potential for plenty of fans in red coming down south to buy World Juniors tickets, as was the case in Grand Forks, and when Buffalo hosted the event in 2011 and 2018.

20171229BW0925.jpg
Team USA head coach Bob Motzko headed to the rink for a USA vs Canada game played at New Era Field (home of the NFL's Buffalo Bills) in Orchard Park, N.Y., as part of the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 29, 2017.
Bill Wippert / USA Hockey

Still, the folks in Minnesota are undaunted and optimistic as they prepare to make a bid, hoping for good news from USA Hockey sometime in the next 12 months or so.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re very excited about the opportunity. It’s the State of Hockey and it would be very well-received here in our community,” Meunier said. “I don’t think there would be a ton of education needed, at least in the hockey culture. The hockey community knows the magnitude of this event and what it would mean to our state, so I think there are a lot of natural synergies to bringing the World Junior Championships to Minnesota.”

And that would surely leave folks in the Minnesota hockey community partying like it's 1982.

Related Topics: THE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERWORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPOLYMPICS
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Members of Team USA celebrate in the corner of the hockey rink.
International
USA wins bronze at 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
The Americans technically had their worst finish in tournament history, but they'll still be coming home with a bronze medal after a 5-0 win to Finland.
January 15, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey players celebrate while skating back to the bench.
International
USA upset by Sweden; won't make gold-medal match for the first time in U18 Women's World history
Sweden pulled off a 2-1 win over the Americans to advance to the gold-medal game. It's the first time in history that Team USA will not play for gold.
January 14, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Team Canada
International
Shorthanded Canadians top USA in final preliminary round matchup at U18 Women's Worlds
Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and leading scorer Alex Law (suspended) in the rivalry game at the U18 Women's Worlds
January 11, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
International
Hockey Dunne right: Road to U18 Worlds went through Illinois community
Joy Dunne, who trains with East Alton's Elite Hockey School, is a member of the United States Under-18 Women's World Championships team that's playing in Östersund, Sweden.
January 10, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Pete Hayes / The Telegraph, Alton, Ill.