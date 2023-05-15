Sponsored By
International

Matt Coronato's goal leads US to narrow win over Germany

With a 3-0 record, the U.S. is off to its best start in the IIHF Men's World Championship

Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period on April 12, 2023 against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sergei Belski / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 2:27 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — The U.S. is off to its best start (3-0) in the IIHF Men's World Championship after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Germany on Monday in preliminary play.

Matt Coronato's power-play goal with 5:10 to play was the difference. The former Harvard player from Greenlawn, New York, finished off a feed from former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich (Hibbing, Minn.) to cap a two-goal third period for the U.S.

Casey DeSmith (Rochester, New Hampshire), had 30 saves in the victory.

“That was a gutsy effort and I’m really proud of our guys,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team. “That was our third game in four days against a really good German team.”

U.S. defenseman Ronnie Attard (White Lake, Michigan) scored an early first-period goal on a delayed penalty when his shot deflected off the skate of a German defender.

MORE U.S. COVERAGE:

After a goal by Germany, Sean Ferrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) scored a goal off a pass from Lane Hutson (Chicago) to tie the game 2-2.

Coronato's game-winner was the only power-play goal of the game. The U.S. finished 1 of 2 while Germany couldn't convert on any of its four man-advantage opportunities.

DeSmith, who plays with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was named the U.S. player of the game. He helped the U.S. hang on as Germany pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger with 2:08 to play.

Germany outshot the U.S. 32-26, though the Americans had a 9-7 shot advantage in the third period.

In its next preliminary round game, the U.S. faces Austria at 8:20 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday (NHL Network).

Brown added

Forward Patrick Brown (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), who finished the 2022-23 season with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, has been added to the roster of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team, USA Hockey said Monday afternoon.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
