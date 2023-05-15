Matt Coronato's goal leads US to narrow win over Germany

TAMPERE, Finland — The U.S. is off to its best start (3-0) in the IIHF Men's World Championship after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Germany on Monday in preliminary play.

Matt Coronato's power-play goal with 5:10 to play was the difference. The former Harvard player from Greenlawn, New York, finished off a feed from former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich (Hibbing, Minn.) to cap a two-goal third period for the U.S.

Casey DeSmith (Rochester, New Hampshire), had 30 saves in the victory.

“That was a gutsy effort and I’m really proud of our guys,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team. “That was our third game in four days against a really good German team.”

U.S. defenseman Ronnie Attard (White Lake, Michigan) scored an early first-period goal on a delayed penalty when his shot deflected off the skate of a German defender.

After a goal by Germany, Sean Ferrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) scored a goal off a pass from Lane Hutson (Chicago) to tie the game 2-2.

Coronato's game-winner was the only power-play goal of the game. The U.S. finished 1 of 2 while Germany couldn't convert on any of its four man-advantage opportunities.

DeSmith, who plays with the Pittsburgh Penguins, was named the U.S. player of the game. He helped the U.S. hang on as Germany pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger with 2:08 to play.

Germany outshot the U.S. 32-26, though the Americans had a 9-7 shot advantage in the third period.

In its next preliminary round game, the U.S. faces Austria at 8:20 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday (NHL Network).

Forward Patrick Brown (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), who finished the 2022-23 season with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, has been added to the roster of the 2023 U.S. Men’s National Team, USA Hockey said Monday afternoon.