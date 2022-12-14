SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Mac Swanson rising to the occasion as youngest in World Junior A locker room

USHL's top rookie so far playing for Fargo, Swanson is already an international tourney veteran

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-09 -Exhibition 3 - Canada East vs USA duri
Team USA's Mac Swanson (8), along with Jake Livanavage (7) and Garrett Brown (5), skates in to join Cole Knuble (22) during their 6-1 victory over Canada East in the World Junior A Challenge pre-tournament game Dec. 9 in Cornwall, Ontario.
Contributed / Robert Lefebvre / Hockey Canada Images
By Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
December 14, 2022 12:28 PM
CORNWALL, Ontario — For a lot of guys in Team USA’s locker room at the World Juniors A Challenge, this is their first international experience playing in the red, white and blue.

That’s not true for Mac Swanson . The Fargo Force forward played in the Five Nations tournament earlier this year. Swanson is the youngest in the locker room at age 16 this go-around in Cornwall, but that’s not intimidating him one bit.

Swanson leads USHL rookies in scoring with 23 points (7-16-23) in 20 games.

Kelly Hinseth sits down with Swanson to talk about the opportunity to play for Team USA.

