Mac Swanson rising to the occasion as youngest in World Junior A locker room

CORNWALL, Ontario — For a lot of guys in Team USA’s locker room at the World Juniors A Challenge, this is their first international experience playing in the red, white and blue.

That’s not true for Mac Swanson . The Fargo Force forward played in the Five Nations tournament earlier this year. Swanson is the youngest in the locker room at age 16 this go-around in Cornwall, but that’s not intimidating him one bit.

Swanson leads USHL rookies in scoring with 23 points (7-16-23) in 20 games.

Kelly Hinseth sits down with Swanson to talk about the opportunity to play for Team USA.