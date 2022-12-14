Mac Swanson rising to the occasion as youngest in World Junior A locker room
USHL's top rookie so far playing for Fargo, Swanson is already an international tourney veteran
CORNWALL, Ontario — For a lot of guys in Team USA’s locker room at the World Juniors A Challenge, this is their first international experience playing in the red, white and blue.
That’s not true for Mac Swanson . The Fargo Force forward played in the Five Nations tournament earlier this year. Swanson is the youngest in the locker room at age 16 this go-around in Cornwall, but that’s not intimidating him one bit.
Swanson leads USHL rookies in scoring with 23 points (7-16-23) in 20 games.
Kelly Hinseth sits down with Swanson to talk about the opportunity to play for Team USA.
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
