International

Liz Keady Norton named head coach of 2024 USA U18 Women's National Team

Keady Norton, the current head coach at Dartmouth, will lead the team alongside assistant coaches Brianna Decker and Meredith Roth.

Hockey head coaches look out onto the ice from the bench.
USA assistant coach Liz Keady Norton looks on from the bench during action against Finland at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship at Ostersund Arena A on January 8, 2023 in Ostersund, Sweden.
Contributed / USA Hockey / Andrea Cardin (IIHF)
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 6:10 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Liz Keady Norton has been named head coach of the 2024 USA U18 Women's National Team. She will serve alongside assistant coaches Brianna Decker and Meredith Ross and goaltending coach Sanya Sandahl.

Keady Norton, originally from Boston, played Division I hockey at Princeton University before competing professionally for the Boston Blades of the CWHL. She started her head coaching career in Minnesota at Andover High School before taking assistant coaching positions at Union, Harvard and Boston University. She then went on to serve as associate head coach at Boston University before most recently becoming head coach at Dartmouth. In her most recent season with Dartmouth, Keady Norton led the team to a 8-21 overall finish.

The Massachusetts native is familiar with the U18 team already as she was an assistant coach for the squad in 2023. She will replace Katie Lachapelle, who coached the team to silver and bronze medal finishes in 2022 and 2023.

The 2024 IIHF U18 Women's World Championships will be held in Switzerland from Jan. 6-14.

Brianna Decker will be assistant coaching her second U18 Women's Worlds after participating with the team this past winter in Sweden. She currently serves as the associate head coach for Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep. Decker has also had a very decorated playing career at the University of Wisconsin and then competing professionally for many years. She is a three-time Olympian for Team USA and appeared in the IIHF Women's Worlds eight different times.

Meredith Ross is returning to the coaching staff after previously helping the 2020 team to a gold medal finish. She is the associate head coach at Holy Cross and formerly played at the Division I level for Providence College.

Goaltending coaching Sanya Sandahl is a Duluth native who currently is the assistant coach for Division III Augsburg University. She played four years of Division I hockey at Cornell.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
