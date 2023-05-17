Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Lane Hutson, Nick Perbix lead unbeaten US to win over Austria at World Championships

Cal Petersen had 18 saves for the U.S., including a penalty shot stop in the third period.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - USA v Austria
Cal Petersen of the United States attempts to make a save against Austria's Peter Schneider on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 during the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via REUTERS / Heikki Saukkomaa
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 3:04 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix each had a goal and an assist as the U.S. improved to 4-0 in the IIHF Men's World Championships on Wednesday following a 4-1 win over Austria.

Cal Petersen (Waterloo, Iowa) had 18 saves for the U.S., including a penalty shot stop in the third period.

Former North Dakota forward Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmor, Calif.) put the U.S. on the board off a feed from Nick Bonino (Unionville, Conn.) at 7:16 of the second period.

After Austria tied the game late in the first, Carter Mazur (Jackson, Mich.) gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead less than a minute later.

Hutson (Chicago), of Boston University, made it 3-1 at the 3:24 mark of the third, starting the play in the U.S. zone and skating through four Austrian players before using a one-handed poke through the five-hole to score his first goal of the tournament. Perbix (Elk River, Minn.) and Matt Coronato (Greenlawn, N.Y.) each picked up assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE COVERAGE:

Perbix, a Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman who played at St. Cloud State, had an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

The U.S. outshot Austria 31-19 count. This was only the fifth time the U.S. opened the tournament with four straight wins.

The U.S. is back in action Saturday, May 20, against Denmark in its fifth preliminary round game 12:20 p.m. local time/4:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network).

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - USA v Austria
Henry Thrun (3) of the United States battles with Austria's Marco Rossi (23) on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 during the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via REUTERS / Heikki Saukkomaa
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - USA v Austria
Drew O'Connor and goaltender Cal Petersen of the United States wrestle with Austria's Marco Rossi on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 during the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via REUTERS / Heikki Saukkomaa

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
International
Former UND standout and Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven added to Team USA roster at Men’s Worlds
Fargo native Tyler Kleven set to join Team USA after a 2-0 start at the IIHF Men’s World Championship
May 14, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Apr 13, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
International
6 NCHC alums, former Gopher Sammy Walker named to Team USA
NCHC alums are defensemen Ronnie Attard, Scott Perunovich, Nick Perbix and Dylan Samberg, and forwards Carter Mazur and Rocco Grimaldi
May 05, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
International
Team USA wins U18 gold medal with overtime win over Sweden
Team USA responds from 2-0 deficit and earns first gold medal since 2017; Ryan Leonard nets golden goal 2:20 into overtime
April 30, 2023 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
International
Team USA advances to U18 gold-medal game with dominant win over Slovakia
Will Smith recorded a hat trick in Team USA’s 7-1 semifinal win
April 29, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT