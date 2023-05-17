Lane Hutson, Nick Perbix lead unbeaten US to win over Austria at World Championships

TAMPERE, Finland — Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix each had a goal and an assist as the U.S. improved to 4-0 in the IIHF Men's World Championships on Wednesday following a 4-1 win over Austria.

Cal Petersen (Waterloo, Iowa) had 18 saves for the U.S., including a penalty shot stop in the third period.

Former North Dakota forward Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmor, Calif.) put the U.S. on the board off a feed from Nick Bonino (Unionville, Conn.) at 7:16 of the second period.

After Austria tied the game late in the first, Carter Mazur (Jackson, Mich.) gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead less than a minute later.

Hutson (Chicago), of Boston University, made it 3-1 at the 3:24 mark of the third, starting the play in the U.S. zone and skating through four Austrian players before using a one-handed poke through the five-hole to score his first goal of the tournament. Perbix (Elk River, Minn.) and Matt Coronato (Greenlawn, N.Y.) each picked up assists.

Perbix, a Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman who played at St. Cloud State, had an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

The U.S. outshot Austria 31-19 count. This was only the fifth time the U.S. opened the tournament with four straight wins.

The U.S. is back in action Saturday, May 20, against Denmark in its fifth preliminary round game 12:20 p.m. local time/4:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network).

Henry Thrun (3) of the United States battles with Austria's Marco Rossi (23) on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 during the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Lehtikuva via REUTERS / Heikki Saukkomaa