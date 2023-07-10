John Wroblewski to continue as head coach of U.S. Women's National Team through 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced that U.S. Women's National Team head coach John Wroblewski will continue in his position through the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. He started the job in June of 2022.

Most recently, Wroblewski won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship in Brampton, Ontario. He won silver with the squad in 2022.

"It's an honor to continue to coach our U.S. Women's National Team and I'm thankful to USA Hockey for the opportunity," Wroblewski said in a press release on Monday. "I couldn't be more excited about the years ahead, especially this upcoming season as we look to defend our world championship title on home soil in Utica, New York."

The specific dates for the 2024 IIHF Women's Worlds have not yet been announced.

"John is an outstanding coach who was enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We're excited to have him lead our women's national team through the 2026 Olympics."

Interestingly, Wroblewski happens to be the only coach in USA Hockey history who was won a gold medal with both a men's and a women's team. In addition to his gold medal with the Women's National Team in 2023, he also won gold in 2017 with the Under-18 Men's National Team.

The 42-year-old native of Wisconsin skated with the National Team Development Program from 1997-99 as a young hockey player. He went on to play four years of college hockey with Notre Dame, then four seasons with the Fresno Falcons of the ECHL. Wroblewski has extensive coaching experience spanning from the National Team Development Program to the USHL, the AHL and ECHL, and coaching in various international competitions.

"John knows what it takes to be successful on the international stage," added John Vanbiesbrouck, the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. "He brings an intensity and passion to the rink that is infectious and really motivates our players to excel."

In the coming months, invites will be sent out for skaters looking to make the 2024 USA Women's National Team and tryouts will be held likely later in the fall and into the winter.