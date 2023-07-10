Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

John Wroblewski to continue as head coach of U.S. Women's National Team through 2026

The native of Neenah, Wisconsin, has served as head coach of the team since 2022. He will continue in the position up through the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

Hockey: IIHF Women's World Championship Hockey
USA head coach Johh Wroblewski speaks to his players after a time out in the third period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game against Canada on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.
Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports via Reuters
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 2:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Hockey announced that U.S. Women's National Team head coach John Wroblewski will continue in his position through the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. He started the job in June of 2022.

Most recently, Wroblewski won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship in Brampton, Ontario. He won silver with the squad in 2022.

"It's an honor to continue to coach our U.S. Women's National Team and I'm thankful to USA Hockey for the opportunity," Wroblewski said in a press release on Monday. "I couldn't be more excited about the years ahead, especially this upcoming season as we look to defend our world championship title on home soil in Utica, New York."

The specific dates for the 2024 IIHF Women's Worlds have not yet been announced.

"John is an outstanding coach who was enjoyed tremendous success throughout his career," said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. "We're excited to have him lead our women's national team through the 2026 Olympics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Wroblewski happens to be the only coach in USA Hockey history who was won a gold medal with both a men's and a women's team. In addition to his gold medal with the Women's National Team in 2023, he also won gold in 2017 with the Under-18 Men's National Team.

The 42-year-old native of Wisconsin skated with the National Team Development Program from 1997-99 as a young hockey player. He went on to play four years of college hockey with Notre Dame, then four seasons with the Fresno Falcons of the ECHL. Wroblewski has extensive coaching experience spanning from the National Team Development Program to the USHL, the AHL and ECHL, and coaching in various international competitions.

"John knows what it takes to be successful on the international stage," added John Vanbiesbrouck, the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. "He brings an intensity and passion to the rink that is infectious and really motivates our players to excel."

In the coming months, invites will be sent out for skaters looking to make the 2024 USA Women's National Team and tryouts will be held likely later in the fall and into the winter.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
20221226_Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove Girls_043.jpg
International
13 players from USA 16/17 Camp advance to U18 Select Camp
Jul 2
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A close up of a hockey player wearing a red high performance jersey and a navy blue helmet with a white cage.
Junior and Prospects
38 players selected to Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster
Jun 28
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
International
USA Hockey honors Will Smith with international play award
Jun 27
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT