Jimmy Snuggerud's 4-point game helps Team USA clinch top seed in group
The University of Minnesota freshman and St. Louis Blues prospect had a goal and three assists as the Americans wrapped up preliminary round play at the World Juniors with a 6-2 win over the Finns.
MONCTON, N.B. — Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley combined for 7 points and the U.S. cruised to a 6-2 win over Finland Friday at the Avenir Centre to seal the top seed in Group B in its final preliminary round game. Team USA will play Germany, Group A's No. 4 seed in a quarterfinal on Monday, Jan. 2.
Jimmy Snuggerud steals the puck and scores his fourth of the tourney 🚨— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2022
🇺🇸 3-1 🇫🇮#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/mkVkrLVNWz
After going into the first intermission tied at one, the Americans outscored Finland 5-1 over the final 40 minutes — including a 3-goal second period — to clinch the victory.
U.S. goalie Trey Augustine stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced and picked up an assist Rutger McGroarty's goal in the second period.
Cooley buries the Snuggerud rebound to make it 5-2 USA in the 3rd period 🚨#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/oN6yJ2fPgy— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2022