Jimmy Snuggerud's 4-point game helps Team USA clinch top seed in group

MONCTON, N.B. — Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley combined for 7 points and the U.S. cruised to a 6-2 win over Finland Friday at the Avenir Centre to seal the top seed in Group B in its final preliminary round game. Team USA will play Germany, Group A's No. 4 seed in a quarterfinal on Monday, Jan. 2.

After going into the first intermission tied at one, the Americans outscored Finland 5-1 over the final 40 minutes — including a 3-goal second period — to clinch the victory.

U.S. goalie Trey Augustine stopped 29 of 31 shots he faced and picked up an assist Rutger McGroarty's goal in the second period.