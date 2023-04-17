Hilary Knight's 100th Women's Worlds point wins gold for Team USA

BRAMPTON, Ontario — It was a historic Sunday (K)night for Team USA at the CAA Centre.

Captain Hilary Knight posted a hat trick in the championship game to lead the Americans to a 6-3 win over Canada and their first gold medal at the IIHF Women's World Championship since 2019.

Knight notched tournament career points No. 99, 100 and 101 to become the first player in the history of the Women's Worlds to reach the century mark. The 33-year-old Knight — a native of Sun Valley, Idaho, and a Wisconsin alumna — earned player of the game honors.

This marks the 10th gold medal at the tournament for the U.S. The Red, White and Blue have made it to the championship game every year since the tournament's inception in 1990.

USA forward Hilary Knight (21) mimics the referee's goal signal after scoring a goal against Canada in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports via Reuters

Team USA got into penalty trouble early in the game. Hayley Scamurra (Williamsville, New York) took a hooking penalty and just 25 seconds later Lacey Eden (Wisconsin / Anapolis, Maryland) flipped the puck out of the zone and had to sit for delay of game.

It only took the Canadians 14 seconds of 5-on-3 play for captain Marie-Philip Poulin to score and give her team a 1-0 lead.

The Americans were able to tie things up before the end of the first period.

Golden Gopher Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Illinois) received a pass from Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Massachusetts) and skated down the length of the ice on a 2-on-1 break. But instead of making a pass, she patiently waited for the defender in front of her to fall down to the ice so that she had a wide open shot to the back of the net to bury Team USA's first goal of the contest.

Canada took the lead back early in the second period on a play where American netminder Aerin Frankel (New York, New York) lost her stick and Brianne Jenner found the back of the net from far out.

The pesky Americans tied things up again just a few minutes later. Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wisconsin) skated down the ice on a 2-on-1 opportunity and made a pass over to Knight, who shot from right in front of the crease and the puck popped up and over the shoulder of Ann-Renee Desbiens.

The hope for Team USA was squashed just 69 seconds after they tied things up at 2-2. Jenner netted her second of the game for the Canadians when she tipped in a shot from teammate Renata Fast.

USA players and staff gather for a team photo after winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. Dan Hamilton / USA Today Sports via Reuters

Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin / Pelham, New Hampshire) knotted the game at 3-3 in the final frame to send the match into overtime. The standout NCAA freshman scored an unassisted goal from the top of the left circle.

The Americans found some luck in the third period as they went on a 5-on-3 of their own as the Canadians took a penalty for tripping and then another for delay of game. Knight scored the game-winner during the two-skater advantage, which was her 100th point at the Women's Worlds. She then scored again on the power play just 27 seconds later. Cayla Barnes (Ohio State / Corona, CA) scored an empty net goal for good measure to win the game and defeat Canada after not winning top prize since 2019.

U.S. goaltender Aerin Frankel made 24 saves on 27 shots in the game and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 16 saves for Team Canada.

1 / 17: USA fans cheer on their team against Canada in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 2 / 17: USA defenders Caroline Harvey (4) and Megan Keller (5) leap onto a group of players as they celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 3 / 17: USA defenders Caroline Harvey (4) and Megan Keller (5) leap onto a group of players as they celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 4 / 17: Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against the USA in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 5 / 17: Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against the USA in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 6 / 17: Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) makes a save against the USA in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 7 / 17: USA forward Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal past Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 8 / 17: USA forward Abbey Murphy (37) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against Canada in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 9 / 17: Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates after scoring a goal past USA goalie Aerin Frankel (31) in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 10 / 17: USA forward Hilary Knight (21) mimics the referee's goal signal after scoring a goal against Canada in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 11 / 17: Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) redirects the puck to score a goal against the USA in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 12 / 17: Canada forward Sarah Nurse (20) shoots the puck as USA forward Hilary Knight (21) defends in the first period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 13 / 17: Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal against the USA in the second period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 14 / 17: USA goalie Aerin Frankel (31) holds up the champions trophy after winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 15 / 17: USA defender Rory Guilday (6) holds up the champions trophy after winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 16 / 17: USA forwards Taylor Heise (27) and Alex Carpenter (25) celebrate winning the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game over Canada Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario. 17 / 17: USA forward Hilary Knight (21) celebrates with forward Alex Carpenter (25) after scoring a goal against Canada in the third period of the 2023 Women's World Championship gold medal game Sunday, April 16, 2023, at CAA Center in Brampton, Ontario.

USA 6, CANADA 3

USA: 1-1-4—6

CANADA: 1-2-0—3

First period scoring — 1. CAN, Marie-Philip Poulin (Erin Ambrose, Brianne Jenner) 6:23 (5-on-3); 1. USA, Abbey Murphy (Alex Carpenter) 18:01

Penalties — USA, Hayley Scamurra (hooking) 5:44; USA, Lacey Eden (delay of game) 6:09

Second period scoring — 2. CAN, Jenner (Renata Fast, Jamie Lee Rattray) 25:03; 2. USA, Hilary Knight (Amanda Kessel) 28:30; 3. CAN, Jenner (Fast, Poulin) 29:39

Penalties — CAN, Blayre Turnbull (tripping) 22:00

Third period scoring — 3. USA, Caroline Harvey (unassisted) 45:40; 4. USA, Knight (Taylor Heise, Carpenter) 56:50 (5-on-3); 5. USA, Knight (Harvey, Amanda Kessel) 57:17 (pp); 6. USA, Barnes (unassisted) 58:02 (en)

Penalties — USA, Scamurra (tripping) 41:34; USA, Cayla Barnes (hooking) 46:14; CAN, Rattray (slashing) 49:33; CAN, Jenner (tripping) 54:57; CAN, Claire Thompson (delay of game) 56:08

SOG: USA, 6-8-8—22. CAN, 6-13-8—27.

Goalie Saves: USA, Aerin Frankel 5-11-8—24 (3GA); CAN, Ann-Renee Desbiens 5-7-4—16 (5GA)

Penalties-minutes: USA, 4-8. CAN, 4-8.

Power-play goals-opportunities: USA, 2-4. CAN, 1-4.

Referees — Elizabeth Mantha, Amanda Tassoni

Linespeople — Sarah Buckner, Justine Todd

Attendance — 4,635