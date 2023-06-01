Hilary Knight named 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year

ZURICH, Switzerland — Hilary Knight is the 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year after her stellar performance with Team USA's Women's National Team.

Knight is the very first recipient of the inaugural award, which is given to the 'top female hockey player who best exemplified the skill, determination, team success, and sporting character on and off the ice during the preceding season' according the the IIHF in it's press release announcing the honor.

The 33-year-old native of Sun Valley, Idaho, played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2007 to 2012 and has appeared in 13 Women's World Championship tournaments for Team USA and has skated in the past four Olympic games.

#WomensWorlds gold medalist Hilary Knight has been named the IIHF Female Player of the Year.



To earn the honor, Knight posted a tournament-high of eight goals in the 2023 Women's World Championships, three of which came in the gold-medal game for the USA. She scored the game-winning goal for the Americans with just a few minutes left in regulation. She captained Team USA at the tournament this year and earned MVP honors. Knight also surpassed the 100 career point mark at the Women's Worlds this year, becoming the first female player to ever do so.

University of Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey was the runner-up for the award.

