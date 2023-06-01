Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Hilary Knight named 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year

Knight is the first player to receive the inaugural award after she led Team USA to a gold medal in 2023 by scoring the game-winning goal and posting a hat-trick in the championship match against Canada.

USA's Hilary Knight (21) skates Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, during practice
USA's Hilary Knight (21) skates Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, during practice at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 2:41 PM

ZURICH, Switzerland — Hilary Knight is the 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year after her stellar performance with Team USA's Women's National Team.

Knight is the very first recipient of the inaugural award, which is given to the 'top female hockey player who best exemplified the skill, determination, team success, and sporting character on and off the ice during the preceding season' according the the IIHF in it's press release announcing the honor.

The 33-year-old native of Sun Valley, Idaho, played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2007 to 2012 and has appeared in 13 Women's World Championship tournaments for Team USA and has skated in the past four Olympic games.

To earn the honor, Knight posted a tournament-high of eight goals in the 2023 Women's World Championships, three of which came in the gold-medal game for the USA. She scored the game-winning goal for the Americans with just a few minutes left in regulation. She captained Team USA at the tournament this year and earned MVP honors. Knight also surpassed the 100 career point mark at the Women's Worlds this year, becoming the first female player to ever do so.

University of Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey was the runner-up for the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
What to read next
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Bronze Medal - United States v Latvia
International
Team USA upset by Latvia in historic bronze-medal game
The third-place finish earns the first medal for Latvia in any IIHF event. Its previous best finish at the tournament was seventh.
May 28, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
International
Germany shocks the United States in world championship semifinal
Former Western Michigan Bronco Frederik Tiffels scored the game-winner in OT after the Germans tied the game with 1:23 left in regulation to force extra time.
May 27, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
International
Fargo native Phil Johnson awarded USA Hockey's safety award
Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament
May 25, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Quarter Final - United States v Czech Republic
International
Casey DeSmith blanks Czechia as undefeated US rolls to quarterfinal win at Men's Worlds
Matt Coronato, Nick Perbix and Cutter Gauthier score as the Americans seek first title here since 1933.
May 25, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT