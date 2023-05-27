Germany shocks the United States in world championship semifinal

TAMPERE, Finland — Right until the end, it seemed like Team USA's tournament dream might stay alive.

Ahead by a goal in the final minutes of regulation, the Americans were forced to overtime after Marcel Noebels knocked home a rebound to tie the game for Germany.

Team USA dominated possession and scoring chances in the extra frame, but Frederik Tiffels' wrist shot 7:32 into the 10-minute OT beat Casey DeSmith high for a 4-3 Germany win and an end to the Americans' dream of a first world championship since 1960 — and first non-Olympic world title since 1933.

Tiffels, a 2015 Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick who played in the USHL for Fargo, Muskegon and Cedar Rapids before going to Western Michigan, had two goals in the game.

Germany will make its first-ever gold-medal game appearance on Sunday against Canada, 4-2 winners over Latvia in the first semifinal.

The U.S. has not won a semifinal at the IIHF Men's World Championship since the tournament went to its current playoff format in 1992. Coming into Saturday's contest, the Americans were 8-0 in this year's tournament.

USA loses in the semifinal once again. Germany will play Canada for gold. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/kaqcygS4Ux — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 27, 2023

After squandering a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Americans killed a 5-on-3 to start the second period before Rocco Grimaldi's deflected pass was initially called a goal on the ice. A replay review clearly showed the puck still on the goal line when German keeper Mathias Niederberger kicked it away from trouble, wiping the Americans' potential game-winner off the board.

Grimaldi and Alex Tuch each had goals for the U.S. in the first period, with Tuch's coming just 71 seconds into the contest.

Just a few minutes after replay took away Team USA's would-be third goal, Mikey Eyssimont's third or fourth effort finally got the puck past Niederberger to give the Red, White and Blue a 3-2 lead once more.

All was going well for the U.S. in the third period until the final few minutes, when the Germans rallied to force overtime.

1 / 4: Sean Farrell (21) of the U.S. in action with Germany's Moritz Seider (53) in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. 2 / 4: Tyler Kleven (43), Nick Bonino (17) and Rocco Grimaldi (56) of the U.S. celebrate a goal in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal against Germany on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva via Reuters 3 / 4: Germany's Maksymilian Szuber (27), Samuel Soramies (28) and Moritz Seider (53) of Germany celebrate a goal in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal against the United States on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. 4 / 4: Casey DeSmith (1) of the U.S. in action with Germany's Samuel Soramies (28) in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

DeSmith stopped 22 of 26 shots he faced and Niederberger made 30 saves on 33 shots for Germany.

Team USA will play Latvia in the bronze-medal game on Sunday at 7:20 a.m. CT.