Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Germany shocks the United States in world championship semifinal

Former Western Michigan Bronco Frederik Tiffels scored the game-winner in OT after the Germans tied the game with 1:23 left in regulation to force extra time.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
Germany's Frederik Tiffels celebrates a goal against Team USA in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva via Reuters
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 1:23 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — Right until the end, it seemed like Team USA's tournament dream might stay alive.

Ahead by a goal in the final minutes of regulation, the Americans were forced to overtime after Marcel Noebels knocked home a rebound to tie the game for Germany.

Team USA dominated possession and scoring chances in the extra frame, but Frederik Tiffels' wrist shot 7:32 into the 10-minute OT beat Casey DeSmith high for a 4-3 Germany win and an end to the Americans' dream of a first world championship since 1960 — and first non-Olympic world title since 1933.

Tiffels, a 2015 Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick who played in the USHL for Fargo, Muskegon and Cedar Rapids before going to Western Michigan, had two goals in the game.

Germany will make its first-ever gold-medal game appearance on Sunday against Canada, 4-2 winners over Latvia in the first semifinal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. has not won a semifinal at the IIHF Men's World Championship since the tournament went to its current playoff format in 1992. Coming into Saturday's contest, the Americans were 8-0 in this year's tournament.

After squandering a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Americans killed a 5-on-3 to start the second period before Rocco Grimaldi's deflected pass was initially called a goal on the ice. A replay review clearly showed the puck still on the goal line when German keeper Mathias Niederberger kicked it away from trouble, wiping the Americans' potential game-winner off the board.

Grimaldi and Alex Tuch each had goals for the U.S. in the first period, with Tuch's coming just 71 seconds into the contest.

Just a few minutes after replay took away Team USA's would-be third goal, Mikey Eyssimont's third or fourth effort finally got the puck past Niederberger to give the Red, White and Blue a 3-2 lead once more.

All was going well for the U.S. in the third period until the final few minutes, when the Germans rallied to force overtime.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
1/4: Sean Farrell (21) of the U.S. in action with Germany's Moritz Seider (53) in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
2/4: Tyler Kleven (43), Nick Bonino (17) and Rocco Grimaldi (56) of the U.S. celebrate a goal in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal against Germany on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva via Reuters
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
3/4: Germany's Maksymilian Szuber (27), Samuel Soramies (28) and Moritz Seider (53) of Germany celebrate a goal in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal against the United States on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Semi Final - United States v Germany
4/4: Casey DeSmith (1) of the U.S. in action with Germany's Samuel Soramies (28) in an IIHF Men's World Championship semifinal on May 27, 2023, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

DeSmith stopped 22 of 26 shots he faced and Niederberger made 30 saves on 33 shots for Germany.

Team USA will play Latvia in the bronze-medal game on Sunday at 7:20 a.m. CT.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
International
Fargo native Phil Johnson awarded USA Hockey's safety award
Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament
May 25, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Quarter Final - United States v Czech Republic
International
Casey DeSmith blanks Czechia as undefeated US rolls to quarterfinal win at Men's Worlds
Matt Coronato, Nick Perbix and Cutter Gauthier score as the Americans seek first title here since 1933.
May 25, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - Sweden v United States
International
Overtime goal lifts US past Sweden at Men's Worlds
Goal by former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Dylan Samberg at 1:37 of overtime helped give the U.S. the top seed in Group A
May 23, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - United States v France
International
Cutter Gauthier's hat trick helps undefeated US overpower France in Men's Worlds
It's just the second time the Americans have started 6-0 in this tournament.
May 21, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT