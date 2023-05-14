Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Former UND standout and Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven added to Team USA roster at Men’s Worlds

Fargo native Tyler Kleven set to join Team USA after a 2-0 start at the IIHF Men’s World Championship

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven (43) warms up prior to game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Canadian Tire Centre on March 30, 2023. It was the NHL debut for the former Fargo Davies and UND defender.
Marc DesRosiers / USA TODAY Sports
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:41 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — USA Hockey’s blue line has a new face at the IIHF Men’s World Championship as former North Dakota standout Tyler Kleven has been added to the roster.

Kleven, who played eight games with the Ottawa Senators after completing his junior season at UND, joins a defensive corps that features Ronnie Attard, Lane Hutson, Connor Mackey, Nick Perbix, Scott Perunovich, Dylan Samberg and Henry Thrun.

He’s donned the Stars and Stripes before too as Kleven represented Team USA twice at World Juniors (2020 and 2021) and also spent two seasons at the NTDP.

The Fargo native finished his collegiate career with 20 goals and 35 points over 95 career games. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound defenseman also racked up 214 career penalty minutes while playing with a bruising style along with a heavy shot.

Kleven registered a career-high eight goals and 18 points this season before signing with Ottawa in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
NCHC
Tyler Kleven tallies an assist in NHL debut
The former Fargo Davies and UND defender helped the Ottawa Senators hold the Philadelphia Flyers to 11 shots on goal, lowest of any NHL team this season.
March 31, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Team USA lost current Minnesota Wild forward and former Minnesota standout Sammy Walker to an upper-body injury, opening a spot on the roster.

Team USA is 2-0 so far after opening the tournament with a 4-1 win over Finland on Friday and a 7-1 win over Hungary on Sunday.

Team USA will face Germany on Monday at 8:20 a.m. CDT on NHL Network.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
International
Team USA scores seven unanswered goals in win over Hungary at Men’s World Championship
Nick Bonino scored twice and Rocco Grimaldi records three-point game as Team USA rolls to 7-1 victory
May 14, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Dec 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) controls the puck ahead of Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
International
Team USA opens Men's World Championship with 4-1 win over Finland
Casey DeSmith makes 23 saves and Alex Tuch nets pair of goals as Team USA downs host Finland
May 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Apr 13, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
International
6 NCHC alums, former Gopher Sammy Walker named to Team USA
NCHC alums are defensemen Ronnie Attard, Scott Perunovich, Nick Perbix and Dylan Samberg, and forwards Carter Mazur and Rocco Grimaldi
May 05, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
International
Team USA wins U18 gold medal with overtime win over Sweden
Team USA responds from 2-0 deficit and earns first gold medal since 2017; Ryan Leonard nets golden goal 2:20 into overtime
April 30, 2023 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT