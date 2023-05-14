Former UND standout and Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven added to Team USA roster at Men’s Worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — USA Hockey’s blue line has a new face at the IIHF Men’s World Championship as former North Dakota standout Tyler Kleven has been added to the roster.

Kleven, who played eight games with the Ottawa Senators after completing his junior season at UND, joins a defensive corps that features Ronnie Attard, Lane Hutson, Connor Mackey, Nick Perbix, Scott Perunovich, Dylan Samberg and Henry Thrun.

He’s donned the Stars and Stripes before too as Kleven represented Team USA twice at World Juniors (2020 and 2021) and also spent two seasons at the NTDP.

Defenseman Tyler Kleven has been added to the roster of the U.S. Men’s National Team.#MensWorlds | @Tyler_Kleven — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 14, 2023

The Fargo native finished his collegiate career with 20 goals and 35 points over 95 career games. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound defenseman also racked up 214 career penalty minutes while playing with a bruising style along with a heavy shot.

Kleven registered a career-high eight goals and 18 points this season before signing with Ottawa in March.

Team USA lost current Minnesota Wild forward and former Minnesota standout Sammy Walker to an upper-body injury, opening a spot on the roster.

Team USA is 2-0 so far after opening the tournament with a 4-1 win over Finland on Friday and a 7-1 win over Hungary on Sunday.

Team USA will face Germany on Monday at 8:20 a.m. CDT on NHL Network.