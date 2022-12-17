SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster

They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.

FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
Ryan Chesley began playing hockey in earnest at age 7.
Contributed / USNTDP
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
Share

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – If Team USA is looking for a special third sweater to wear at the 2023 World Juniors, aside from their traditional red, white and blue, they might want to consider something in maroon and gold. Of the 25 players headed to Canada later this month in hopes of bringing home a gold medal, fully one-fifth of them are current or former Minnesota Gophers.

The roster announced by USA Hockey on Friday afternoon, after five days of tryouts at the National Team Development Program headquarters in suburban Detroit, features two current Gophers defensemen – Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittlestadt – two current Gophers forwards – Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud – and former Gophers forward Chaz Lucius.

Three other players with ties to the region will also be headed north, under the guidance of Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold, for the tournament opener on Dec. 26. St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart is on the squad, along with North Dakota forward Jackson Blake and Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel.

The Big Ten has 11 players on the team with the NCHC next with six. In August's delayed World Junior Championship, the NCHC had nine players represented, the most of any conference.

The coaches started the week with 34 players, and made nine cuts. Officially, there are 23 players on the American roster, with two reserves available in case of injuries. Team USA will play a pair of pre-tournament exhibition games in New Brunswick before their first real WJC game on Monday, Dec. 26, versus Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick. The gold medal game is on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Americans will be seeking their fifth medal in the past seven tournaments. Since the World Juniors began in the 1970s, Team USA has claimed gold five times, most recently in 2021.

All games will be televised by NHL Network.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Chesley.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers
Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.
December 09, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESWORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
International
U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden
University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hockey: Rivalry Series-Canada at USA
International
No Hollywood ending for Team USA as Canada wins Rivalry Series game in OT
Game Five of the Rivalry Series between the world's top two women's hockey teams was a back-and-forth affair that required extra time and an overtime goal, as Team Canada pulled off a 3-2 win.
December 20, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors
Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live