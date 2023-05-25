Fargo native Phil Johnson awarded USA Hockey's safety award
Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fargo native Dr. Phil Johnson, the medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation, was awarded the Excellence in Safety Award by USA Hockey on Thursday.
Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament, a run of 16 seasons that ended this year. He also played a role in an additional eight medal-winning U.S. National Junior Teams, including Team USA’s run to the gold medal in 2021 in Edmonton. He was also part of U.S. gold medal- winning squads at the 2017, 2013 and 2010 World Juniors. Additionally, Johnson was on staff for the U.S. National Junior Teams that won silver in 2019 and bronze in 2016, 2011 and 2007.
Johnson also served as the chief medical officer for the 2009 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Fargo-Moorhead.
Johnson, a 1984 graduate of the University of North Dakota Medical School, completed his internship at St. Luke's hospital in Fargo. He then spent five years in residency as an orthopedic surgeon at Michigan State University-Kalamazoo.
USA Hockey's winners will be recognized during its annual meeting in Denver from June 7-10.
Other award winners:
- William Thayer Tutt Award winner Steve Palmacci (Arlington, Mass.)
- Builders Award recipient Ron DeGregorio (Salem, N.H.)
- Distinguished Achievement Award winner Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.).
- Chet Stewart Award winner Steve Stevens Sr. (Spokane, Wash.)
- John Beadle Adult Member of the Year Ace Malette (Grey, Maine)
- Walter Yaciuk Award recipient Jack Witt (Muskegon, Mich.),
- Adult Player of the Year Karen Ota-O'Brien (Coconut Creek, Fla.)
- Bob Allen Women’s Player of the Year Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.)
- Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Cole Knuble (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
- Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year Jacob Fowler (Melbourne, Fla.)
- Jim Johannson College Player of the Year Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh)
- Disabled Athlete of the Year Alex Gullingsruide (Red Lake Falls, Minn.).
- Brian Fishman Fellow Michael Reedy (West Dundee, Ill.) and Brendan Burke Intern Kevin Braeunle (Lansdale, Pa.) will also be recognized.
