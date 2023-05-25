Fargo native Phil Johnson awarded USA Hockey's safety award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fargo native Dr. Phil Johnson, the medical supervisor for the International Ice Hockey Federation, was awarded the Excellence in Safety Award by USA Hockey on Thursday.

Johnson has spent parts of the last three decades as team physician for the U.S. National Junior Team at the world juniors tournament, a run of 16 seasons that ended this year. He also played a role in an additional eight medal-winning U.S. National Junior Teams, including Team USA’s run to the gold medal in 2021 in Edmonton. He was also part of U.S. gold medal- winning squads at the 2017, 2013 and 2010 World Juniors. Additionally, Johnson was on staff for the U.S. National Junior Teams that won silver in 2019 and bronze in 2016, 2011 and 2007.

Johnson also served as the chief medical officer for the 2009 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship in Fargo-Moorhead.

Johnson, a 1984 graduate of the University of North Dakota Medical School, completed his internship at St. Luke's hospital in Fargo. He then spent five years in residency as an orthopedic surgeon at Michigan State University-Kalamazoo.

USA Hockey's winners will be recognized during its annual meeting in Denver from June 7-10.

