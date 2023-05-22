Sponsored By
Cutter Gauthier's hat trick helps undefeated US overpower France in Men's Worlds

It's just the second time the Americans have started 6-0 in this tournament.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - United States v France
Cutter Gauthier (19) of the U.S. in battles out front with with France's Dylan Fabre (78) and goaltender Sebastian Ylonen on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the IIHF Men's World Championship in Tampere, Finland.
LEHTIKUVA / via REUTERS
May 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — Outshooting France 44-13, nine different US players had points as the Americans rolled to a 9-0 rout on Sunday in the IIHF Men's World Championship, just the second time the team has started 6-0 in this tournament.

Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) of Boston College led the way, scoring three times and adding an assist. in net, Cal Petersen (Waterloo, Iowa) and Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) combined in the shutout.

“I thought we played a solid game overall,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, in postgame comments. “We’ll enjoy this one and get ready for what will be a big test on Tuesday against Sweden.”

T.J. Tynan (Orland Park, Ill.) had a goal and three assists. The U.S. also received goals from Drew O'Connor (Chatham, N.J), Scott Perunovich (Hibbing, Minn.), Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmoor, Calif.) and Conor Garland (Scituate, Mass.)

The U.S. has clinched a top-two finish in Group A and has a guaranteed place in the quarterfinals. The Americans wrap up preliminary round play on Tuesday against Sweden at 8:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network).

Game notes

  • The US was 1 of 3 on the power play while France was 0 for 3.
  • Coronato won 10 of 11 faceoffs in the game

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
