Cutter Gauthier's hat trick helps undefeated US overpower France in Men's Worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Outshooting France 44-13, nine different US players had points as the Americans rolled to a 9-0 rout on Sunday in the IIHF Men's World Championship, just the second time the team has started 6-0 in this tournament.

Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz.) of Boston College led the way, scoring three times and adding an assist. in net, Cal Petersen (Waterloo, Iowa) and Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) combined in the shutout.

“I thought we played a solid game overall,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, in postgame comments. “We’ll enjoy this one and get ready for what will be a big test on Tuesday against Sweden.”

T.J. Tynan (Orland Park, Ill.) had a goal and three assists. The U.S. also received goals from Drew O'Connor (Chatham, N.J), Scott Perunovich (Hibbing, Minn.), Rocco Grimaldi (Rossmoor, Calif.) and Conor Garland (Scituate, Mass.)

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. has clinched a top-two finish in Group A and has a guaranteed place in the quarterfinals. The Americans wrap up preliminary round play on Tuesday against Sweden at 8:20 a.m. CT (NHL Network).

Game notes