Cole Eiserman, James Hagens set records as USA wins sixth U17 Challenge

LANGLEY, B.C. — In an 11-3 victory over Canada, the United States remained perfect and took gold Sunday, Nov. 12, at the 2022 U17 Challenge for the sixth time in the tournament's history. It was an all-around great effort for USA, but James Hagens and Cole Eiserman were the talk of the game, breaking records along the way.

Hagens got the night started with the first goal, making it 1-0 USA at 13:45. He also picked up another point with an assist on Eiserman's goal at 16:00. That goal also tied the American goal-scoring record and marked his 10th goal of the tournament. In the second period, history was made as Hagens became the tournament's scoring leader with 19 points in seven games, surpassing the record previously held by Colin White .

Your NEW World U17 Hockey Challenge all-time points leader‼️



His second period assist broke the pervious record (18) set by former U.S. National U17 Team skater Colin White (2014)



Congrats, Hagens! pic.twitter.com/cWcgC0uNHU — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 13, 2022

Adding onto the historic night, Eiserman would write his name into the record books as he went on to tie Alex Ovechkin for most goals in the tournament with 12. Eiserman's goals came at 47:39 and 50:39.