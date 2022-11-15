SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cole Eiserman, James Hagens set records as USA wins sixth U17 Challenge

For the first time since 2017, the USA wins gold at the U17 Challenge as it tops Canada 11-3.

hockey-logo
Kirsten Krull
By Kirsten Krull
November 15, 2022 03:20 PM
Share

LANGLEY, B.C. — In an 11-3 victory over Canada, the United States remained perfect and took gold Sunday, Nov. 12, at the 2022 U17 Challenge for the sixth time in the tournament's history. It was an all-around great effort for USA, but James Hagens and Cole Eiserman were the talk of the game, breaking records along the way.

Hagens got the night started with the first goal, making it 1-0 USA at 13:45. He also picked up another point with an assist on Eiserman's goal at 16:00. That goal also tied the American goal-scoring record and marked his 10th goal of the tournament. In the second period, history was made as Hagens became the tournament's scoring leader with 19 points in seven games, surpassing the record previously held by Colin White .

Adding onto the historic night, Eiserman would write his name into the record books as he went on to tie Alex Ovechkin for most goals in the tournament with 12. Eiserman's goals came at 47:39 and 50:39.

Related Topics: TEAM USA USHL
Kirsten Krull
By Kirsten Krull
Kirsten Krull covers juniors and prospects for The Rink Live. She is a 2020 St. Cloud State graduate, and has been working in the hockey world for over six years, covering many levels of the game from juniors to the NHL.
What to read next
Team USA
International
Minnesota group expected to bid on hosting 2026 IIHF World Juniors
A rep from Minnesota Sports and Events traveled to Canada for the 2023 World Juniors to see what the fuss is all about, and they plan to bid on bringing the 2026 tournament to the State of Hockey.
January 15, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Members of Team USA celebrate in the corner of the hockey rink.
International
USA wins bronze at 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
The Americans technically had their worst finish in tournament history, but they'll still be coming home with a bronze medal after a 5-0 win to Finland.
January 15, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Hockey players celebrate while skating back to the bench.
International
USA upset by Sweden; won't make gold-medal match for the first time in U18 Women's World history
Sweden pulled off a 2-1 win over the Americans to advance to the gold-medal game. It's the first time in history that Team USA will not play for gold.
January 14, 2023 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Team Canada
International
Shorthanded Canadians top USA in final preliminary round matchup at U18 Women's Worlds
Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and leading scorer Alex Law (suspended) in the rivalry game at the U18 Women's Worlds
January 11, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf