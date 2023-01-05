SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Chaz Lucius completes hat trick in OT to win bronze for Team USA

The former Gopher scored in the extra frame in an 8-7 thriller against Sweden.

Alaska vs Minnesota
Gophers forward Chaz Lucius was thwarted at the goalmouth by Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals in the first period of Minnesota's 4-1 win over the Nanooks at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 05, 2023 04:54 PM
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — It may have taken a whopping eight-goal effort, but the Americans come out of the 2023 World Junior Championship with a bronze medal after topping Sweden in overtime.

The third-place match looked quite calm after the first 20 minutes. USA held a 1-0 lead heading into the second frame after Logan Cooley (Minnesota / Pittsburgh) sniped in a goal off a pass from teammate Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota / Chaska, Minn.).

The second period is where things started to get out of hand when the teams combined for nine goals. Things were all tied up at 5-5 heading into the third period.

American goaltender Trey Augustine (NTDP / South Lion, Mich.) was pulled after the second period and teammate Kaidan Mbereko (Colorado College / Aspen, Colo.) started the third.

Both teams scored in the early minutes of the third period to increase the score to 6-6. With less than two minutes left in regulation, Cutter Gauthier (Boston College / Scottsdale, Ariz.) stuffed the puck past Swedish netminder Carl Lindbom on the power play. Many assumed that would be the game-winning goal, but not quite.

With only 21 seconds left on the clock, the Swedes tied things up with an extra-attacker goal from Filip Bystedt , his second of the game.

In overtime, Chaz Lucius (Manitoba AHL / Grant, Minn.) got the puck all alone in front of the net and popped one past the goaltender to win the bronze medal for the Americans and to complete his hat trick.

The Americans officially come home with a bronze medal, while Sweden finishes fourth. Czechia will play Canada tonight for gold.

Lucius, alongside teammate Rutger McGroarty (Michigan / Lincoln, Neb.), lead the Americans with three points each during the match. Defender Luke Hughes (Michigan / Manchester, NH) lead the U.S. in ice time, logging 26:05 in the third-place game.

Augustine stopped 15 of 20 shots on goal while Mbereko stopped 14 of 16.

This medal is the seventh bronze won by the Americans in tournament history, and the 14th medal won overall.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
