Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

Casey DeSmith blanks Czechia as undefeated US rolls to quarterfinal win at Men's Worlds

Matt Coronato, Nick Perbix and Cutter Gauthier score as the Americans seek first title here since 1933.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Quarter Final - United States v Czech Republic
U.S. goaltender Casey DeSmith goes for a skate during the game against Czechia of the U.S. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Tempere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via Reuters
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 12:15 PM

TAMPERE, Finland — Casey DeSmith stopped 15 shots and 19-year-old Cutter Gauthier scored his team-leading seventh goal of the tournament as the U.S. beat Czechia 3-0 in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Matt Coronato (Huntington, N.Y) of the Calgary Flames and Nick Perbix (Elk River, Minn.), the newly minted team rookie of the year for the Tampa Bay Lightning also scored for the U.S.

The Americans have not won this tournament since 1933 and their eight-game winning streak this time around is unprecedented for a U.S. team in this tournament.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Quarter Final - United States v Czech Republic
Matt Coronato of the U.S. celebrates after scoring their first goal against Czechia on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the IIHF Men's World Championships in Tempere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via Reuters

"We're as confident as we can be, but we know how hard a tournament it is to win in, how hard a tournament it is to medal in," U.S. captain Nick Bonino told USA Hockey after the game. "Whoever we get next is a semifinalist in a World Championship. So we'll focus on our game. We'll watch them and their tendencies a little bit, but the focus has been on us so far for eight games, and we'll keep it that way."

Gauthier, who scored 16 goals as part of his 37-point freshman campaign at Boston College, capped the scoring for the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coronato's first-period goal was his second of the tournament. Perbix made it 2-0 when his wrist shot from the boards beat Czechia goaltender Karel Vejmelka following a faceoff.

The U.S. was playing without Michael Eyssimont, who was serving a one-game suspension after kneeing a Swedish player last game.

The Americans will play Saturday in the semifinals against Germany, a 3-1 winner over Switzerland.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
What to read next
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - Sweden v United States
International
Overtime goal lifts US past Sweden at Men's Worlds
Goal by former Minnesota Duluth defenseman Dylan Samberg at 1:37 of overtime helped give the U.S. the top seed in Group A
May 23, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023 - Group A - United States v France
International
Cutter Gauthier's hat trick helps undefeated US overpower France in Men's Worlds
It's just the second time the Americans have started 6-0 in this tournament.
May 21, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - United States v Denmark
International
BC connections Tuch and Gauthier lead Team USA to 3-0 blanking of Denmark at IIHF World Championship
American penalty kill held them in a scoreless game until they were finally able to break the deadlock midway through the third period, improving them to 5-0-0 in the tournament.
May 20, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - USA v Austria
International
Lane Hutson, Nick Perbix lead unbeaten US to win over Austria at World Championships
Cal Petersen had 18 saves for the U.S., including a penalty shot stop in the third period.
May 17, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT