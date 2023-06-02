Brett Larson, Steve Miller named to Team USA coaching staff for 2024 World Juniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — During much of next winter, Denver head coach David Carle and St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson will battle each other for the NCHC title. And for a few weeks, they will work together to try and bring home gold medals from Sweden.

Carle, who will serve as head coach of Team USA for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, on Friday named Larson as one of the team’s assistant coaches. Also named to the staff were Minnesota Gophers assistant coach Steve Miller, who has been a member of numerous successful World Juniors teams for USA Hockey.

David Lassonde was named the team’s goaltending coach, and Travis Culhane will be the team’s video coach.

“I’m thankful to have the great group of assistant coaches in place,” said Carle, in a statement from USA Hockey. “I look forward to utilizing the vast experience they bring collectively to put us in the best possible position to win gold.”

University of Minnesota associate head coach Steve Miller looks on during a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

In addition to coaching the Huskies, Larson was an assistant coach on David Quinn’s Team USA staff for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The Huskies have been to the NCAA tournament four times since Larson took over the program in 2018, including a run to the NCAA title game in 2021.

For Miller, who joined the Gophers last summer after previous assistant coaching roles at Miami, Denver, Providence, Air Force and Ohio State, this will be his seventh World Juniors in an assistant coach role. His teams have earned two gold medals (in 2021 and 2017), a silver and a bronze.

It will be Lassonde’s 13th time on a coaching staff for an international hockey event. Culhane is Denver’s director of hockey operations, and has previously worked on the hockey program staff at Colorado College and Western Michigan.

The 2024 World Juniors will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, opening on Dec. 26, 2023 and concluding with the gold medal game on Jan. 5, 2024.