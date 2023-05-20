Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

International

BC connections Tuch and Gauthier lead Team USA to 3-0 blanking of Denmark at IIHF World Championship

American penalty kill held them in a scoreless game until they were finally able to break the deadlock midway through the third period, improving them to 5-0-0 in the tournament.

IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - United States v Denmark
Anders Bjork of the U.S. in action with Denmark's Jesper Aabo Jensen and Nicklas Jensen on May 20, 2023 in Tempere, Finland.
Lehtikuva via REUTERS
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 8:50 AM

TAMPERE, Finland — Countless Americans wake up and have a Danish. When 20 American hockey players did so on Saturday, it moved them one step closer to a IIHF World Championship gold medal.

Team USA goalie Casey DeSmith led the way with 22 saves and a clean score sheet as the Americans beat Denmark 3-0 in a preliminary round match with Denmark in Tampere, Finland.

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch scored one goal and assisted on the other two as the American team improved to 5-0-0. Former North Dakota standout Rocco Grimaldi and Cutter Gauthier also scored for Team USA.

“I thought we played as complete of a game as we have since our opening game against Finland,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, in a statement from USA Hockey. “It was an important victory and now we need to get some rest and be ready for the next challenge against France tomorrow.”

It was a scoreless game until the Americans finally broke the deadlock and found some breathing room in the final 20 minutes. The Americans had myriad chances to break the game open earlier, including a shot by former St. Cloud State standout Mikey Eyssimont which clanked the crossbar in the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA out-shot the Danes 36-22 for the game, and killed a trio of Danish power plays in the third period while they held a one-goal lead. That included nearly a full minute of 5-on-3 power play, but DeSmith held fast.

With the Americans on a power play midway through the third, Gauthier finally got a puck over the goal line, off a set-up pass from Tuch, who was a standout player at Boston College a decade ago. With 5:30 left, Tuch made it 2-0 after set-up passes by Grimaldi and former Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich. Grimaldi hit an empty net with 41 seconds to play for the final margin. Gauthier, who led Boston College offensively in the 2022-23 NCAA season, had nine shots on goal versus the Danes and was named the Americans’ top player of the game.

The Americans face France in another preliminary round game at 12:20 p.m.CT on Sunday, with the contest airing on NHL Network.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship 2023- Group A - USA v Austria
International
Lane Hutson, Nick Perbix lead unbeaten US to win over Austria at World Championships
Cal Petersen had 18 saves for the U.S., including a penalty shot stop in the third period.
May 17, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Apr 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Matt Coronato (39) skates in his first NHL hockey game during the warmup period against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
International
Matt Coronato's goal leads US to narrow win over Germany
With a 3-0 record, the U.S. is off to its best start in the IIHF Men's World Championship
May 15, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators
International
Team USA scores seven unanswered goals in win over Hungary at Men’s World Championship
Nick Bonino scored twice and Rocco Grimaldi records three-point game as Team USA rolls to 7-1 victory
May 14, 2023 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators
International
Former UND standout and Ottawa defenseman Tyler Kleven added to Team USA roster at Men’s Worlds
Fargo native Tyler Kleven set to join Team USA after a 2-0 start at the IIHF Men’s World Championship
May 14, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT