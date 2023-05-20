BC connections Tuch and Gauthier lead Team USA to 3-0 blanking of Denmark at IIHF World Championship

TAMPERE, Finland — Countless Americans wake up and have a Danish. When 20 American hockey players did so on Saturday, it moved them one step closer to a IIHF World Championship gold medal.

Team USA goalie Casey DeSmith led the way with 22 saves and a clean score sheet as the Americans beat Denmark 3-0 in a preliminary round match with Denmark in Tampere, Finland.

Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch scored one goal and assisted on the other two as the American team improved to 5-0-0. Former North Dakota standout Rocco Grimaldi and Cutter Gauthier also scored for Team USA.

“I thought we played as complete of a game as we have since our opening game against Finland,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team, in a statement from USA Hockey. “It was an important victory and now we need to get some rest and be ready for the next challenge against France tomorrow.”

It was a scoreless game until the Americans finally broke the deadlock and found some breathing room in the final 20 minutes. The Americans had myriad chances to break the game open earlier, including a shot by former St. Cloud State standout Mikey Eyssimont which clanked the crossbar in the first period.

Team USA out-shot the Danes 36-22 for the game, and killed a trio of Danish power plays in the third period while they held a one-goal lead. That included nearly a full minute of 5-on-3 power play, but DeSmith held fast.

With the Americans on a power play midway through the third, Gauthier finally got a puck over the goal line, off a set-up pass from Tuch, who was a standout player at Boston College a decade ago. With 5:30 left, Tuch made it 2-0 after set-up passes by Grimaldi and former Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich. Grimaldi hit an empty net with 41 seconds to play for the final margin. Gauthier, who led Boston College offensively in the 2022-23 NCAA season, had nine shots on goal versus the Danes and was named the Americans’ top player of the game.

The Americans face France in another preliminary round game at 12:20 p.m.CT on Sunday, with the contest airing on NHL Network.