Augsburg's Mason Palmer named to all-Division III roster for Winter World University Games

Defenseman Mason Palmer of Augsburg is among 23 NCAA Division III players to represent the U.S. squad in the Winter World University Games, a two-week tournament that begins Jan. 11 in Lake Placid, New York.

Augsburg defenseman Mason Palmer. Contributed / Augsburg Athletics

Palmer, of Plymouth, Minn., was the only player selected from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-3 senior played his high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's. He played more than three seasons with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks and two seasons at Northern Michigan before joining Augsburg for the 2021-22 campaign.

This is the first time the U.S. squad will be comprised of entirely D-III players.

For the Auggies this season, Palmer has nine points, coming from one goal and eight assists.

Adrian, the defending national D-III champions, have three players on the roster.

“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” said USA head coach Mark Taylor said in a story on USCHO.com . “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players to interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”

The Winter World University Games is staged every two years. The 2021 games in Switzerland were canceled due to COVID-19. Russia won the gold medal in hockey when Krasnoyarsk, Russia, hosted the games in 2019.

The U.S. finished 2-3 in the 2019 series.

The U.S. selections:

Goaltenders:



Dysen Skinner – Wisconsin – River Falls

Evan Ruschil – Williams College

Ryan Kenny – Stevenson University



Defense:



Alex Sheehy – University of New England

Jack Ring – SUNY – Plattsburgh

Jaden Shields – Adrian College

Mason Palmer – Augsburg University

Cooper Swift – Hobart College

Emmet Powell – Wesleyan University

Brendan Mark – St. Norbert College

Forwards:

