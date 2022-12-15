Augsburg's Mason Palmer named to all-Division III roster for Winter World University Games
Palmer, of Plymouth, Minn., was the only player selected from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-3 senior played his high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Defenseman Mason Palmer of Augsburg is among 23 NCAA Division III players to represent the U.S. squad in the Winter World University Games, a two-week tournament that begins Jan. 11 in Lake Placid, New York.
Palmer, of Plymouth, Minn., was the only player selected from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-3 senior played his high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's. He played more than three seasons with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks and two seasons at Northern Michigan before joining Augsburg for the 2021-22 campaign.
This is the first time the U.S. squad will be comprised of entirely D-III players.
For the Auggies this season, Palmer has nine points, coming from one goal and eight assists.
Adrian, the defending national D-III champions, have three players on the roster.
“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” said USA head coach Mark Taylor said in a story on USCHO.com . “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players to interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”
The Winter World University Games is staged every two years. The 2021 games in Switzerland were canceled due to COVID-19. Russia won the gold medal in hockey when Krasnoyarsk, Russia, hosted the games in 2019.
The U.S. finished 2-3 in the 2019 series.
The U.S. selections:
Goaltenders:
- Dysen Skinner – Wisconsin – River Falls
- Evan Ruschil – Williams College
- Ryan Kenny – Stevenson University
Defense:
- Alex Sheehy – University of New England
- Jack Ring – SUNY – Plattsburgh
- Jaden Shields – Adrian College
- Mason Palmer – Augsburg University
- Cooper Swift – Hobart College
- Emmet Powell – Wesleyan University
- Brendan Mark – St. Norbert College
Forwards:
- Jack Jaunich – Aurora University
- Samuel Ruffin – Adrian College
- Michael McChesney – St. Norbert College
- Connor Szmul – Wisconsin – Eau Claire
- Matt Hanewall – Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
- Quinn Green – Wisconsin – Eau Claire
- Zachary Heintz – Adrian College
- Peter Morgan – SUNY – Geneseo
- Luke Aquaro – Hobart College
- Clark Kerner – Norwich University
- Mitch Walinski – Salve Regina University
- Jonny Mulera – Salve Regina University
- Austin Master – Stevenson University