Augsburg's Mason Palmer named to all-Division III roster for Winter World University Games

augsburg-v-adrian-11-3-2022-156_52477412219_o.jpg
Augsburg defenseman Mason Palmer.
Contributed / Kevin Healy for Augsburg University
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 15, 2022 10:38 AM
Defenseman Mason Palmer of Augsburg is among 23 NCAA Division III players to represent the U.S. squad in the Winter World University Games, a two-week tournament that begins Jan. 11 in Lake Placid, New York.

Palmer copys.jpg
Contributed / Augsburg Athletics

Palmer, of Plymouth, Minn., was the only player selected from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 6-foot-3 senior played his high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's. He played more than three seasons with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks and two seasons at Northern Michigan before joining Augsburg for the 2021-22 campaign.

This is the first time the U.S. squad will be comprised of entirely D-III players.

For the Auggies this season, Palmer has nine points, coming from one goal and eight assists.

Adrian, the defending national D-III champions, have three players on the roster.

“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” said USA head coach Mark Taylor said in a story on USCHO.com . “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players to interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”

The Winter World University Games is staged every two years. The 2021 games in Switzerland were canceled due to COVID-19. Russia won the gold medal in hockey when Krasnoyarsk, Russia, hosted the games in 2019.

The U.S. finished 2-3 in the 2019 series.

The U.S. selections:

Goaltenders:

  • Dysen Skinner – Wisconsin – River Falls
  • Evan Ruschil – Williams College
  • Ryan Kenny – Stevenson University

Defense:

  • Alex Sheehy – University of New England
  • Jack Ring – SUNY – Plattsburgh
  • Jaden Shields – Adrian College
  • Mason Palmer – Augsburg University
  • Cooper Swift – Hobart College
  • Emmet Powell – Wesleyan University
  • Brendan Mark – St. Norbert College

Forwards:

  • Jack Jaunich – Aurora University
  • Samuel Ruffin – Adrian College
  • Michael McChesney – St. Norbert College
  • Connor Szmul – Wisconsin – Eau Claire
  • Matt Hanewall – Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
  • Quinn Green – Wisconsin – Eau Claire
  • Zachary Heintz – Adrian College
  • Peter Morgan – SUNY – Geneseo
  • Luke Aquaro – Hobart College
  • Clark Kerner – Norwich University
  • Mitch Walinski – Salve Regina University
  • Jonny Mulera – Salve Regina University
  • Austin Master – Stevenson University

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
