Andover's Garrett Schifsky says playing for Team USA in World Junior A's 'doesn't feel real'

CORNWALL, Ontario — Team USA U19 forward Garrett Schifsky feels a hold of energy every time he gets to put on the red, white and blue jersey.

Schifsky is making his debut for Team USA during the World Juniors A Challenge this week.

The Andover, Minnesota, native is in his second season with the Waterloo Black Hawks and committed to play for the University of Michigan in 2023.

Kelly Hinseth sits down with Schifsky ahead of the World Juniors A Challenge.