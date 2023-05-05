6 NCHC alums, former Gopher Sammy Walker named to Team USA

Six former NCHC players have been named to Team USA's roster for the IIHF World Championships, which are being held May 12-28 in Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia.

The NCHC alums include defensemen Ronnie Attard (Western Michigan), Scott Perunovich (Minnesota Duluth), Nick Perbix (St. Cloud State) and Dylan Samberg (Minnesota Duluth) and forwards Carter Mazur (Denver) and Rocco Grimaldi (North Dakota).

Attard, who played for the Broncos from 2019-22, played two games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. In 68 regular season games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and had 12 goals, 32 points and was a plus-10. Lehigh Valley is the AHL affiliate of the Flyers.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich skates during warmups before the Sept. 27, 2022 game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago. Jon Durr / USA TODAY Sports

Perunovich, who played for the Bulldogs from 2017-20 and won the Hobey Baker Award in 2020, battled injuries this season and had 20 points and was a plus-3 in 22 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Springfield is the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

Perbix, who played for the Huskies from 2018-22, had a solid rookie season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perbix had 20 points and was a plus-11 in 69 NHL regular season games and three assists and was a plus-1 in six playoff games.

Samberg, who played for the Bulldogs from 2017-20, had eight points and was a plus-10 in 63 regular season games and then played in all five playoff games for the Winnipeg Jets.

Mazur, who played for the Pioneers from 2021-23, had three goals and six points in six AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Grand Rapids is the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings and Mazur signed after being named a Second Team All-American.

Grimaldi, who played for North Dakota from 2011-14, spent eight seasons in the NHL, played for the San Diego Gulls and the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL. He produced 56 points for the Gulls and 17 points along with a goal and three assists in the playoffs for Rockford.

Minnesota Wild center Sammy Walker (74) skates with the puck Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Matt Krohn / USA TODAY Sports

Walker named to Team USA

Year one of pro hockey has been an eye-opener for former Gophers captain Sammy Walker , who signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild in August after he was released from his draft rights by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner and Big Ten freshman of the year led the Iowa Wild with 27 goals, earning a spot in the AHL All-Star Game. Walker also played nine NHL games, recording a goal and an assist.

And his 2022-23 season will end in red, white and blue. On Thursday, Walker was among the first 22 players named to Team USA for the upcoming IIHF Men’s Worlds, which begin on May 12 and will be played in Finland and Latvia.

