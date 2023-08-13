6 Minnesotans named to USA Under-18 Women's Select Team
The U.S. will face Canada in a three-game series beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Lake Placid, N.Y.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The 2023 Under-18 Women's Select Team roster is set ahead of a three-game series against Canada Aug. 16-19 at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, USA Hockey announced Sunday.
Six of the 24 players named to the team hail from Minnesota, including returners Kendra Distad (Burnsville/Minnetonka HS), Layla Hemp (Chanhassen/Minnetonka HS) and Josie St. Martin (Stillwater) from the Under-18 Women’s National Team that took bronze at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.
Rose Dwyer (Wynnewood, Pa.), Bella Fanale (Webster, N.Y.) and Maggie Scannell (Wynantskill, N.Y.) are the other returning players for Team USA from the U18 Worlds squad.
Defenders Lauren Goldsworthy (Minnetonka) and Mackenzie Jones (Andover) round out the local players, along with goalie Nora Hannan (Edina). Three players from Shattuck-St. Mary's also made the roster.
“We’re excited for the team we’ve selected to face off against Canada next week,” Liz Keady Norton, head coach of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team said in a press release.
“This is a big first step in building our team for this year and the competitions next week are a great way to get game action under our belt.”
The 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship is scheduled for Jan. 6-14, 2024, in Zug, Switzerland.
|NO.
|NAME
|POS.
|HEIGHT (CM)
|DOB
|S/C
|HOMETOWN
|MOST RECENT TEAM
|35
|Natalia Dilbone
|G
|5-8 (173)
|1/3/08
|L
|South Lyon, Mich.
|Little Caesars
|33
|Nora Hannan
|G
|5-4 (163)
|7/9/07
|L
|Edina, Minn.
|Edina High School
|30
|Layla Hemp
|G
|5-7 (170)
|7/5/06
|L
|Chanhassen, Minn.
|Minnetonka High School
|18
|Caroline Averill
|F
|5-7 (170)
|1/14/07
|R
|Wayland, Mass.
|East Coast Wizards
|17
|Kassidy Carmichael
|F
|5-7 (170)
|10/14/06
|R
|Westford, Mass.
|NAHA White
|13
|Mary Derrenbacher
|F
|5-3 (160)
|9/20/08
|L
|Raleigh, N.C.
|Shattuck-St. Mary's
|40
|Alanna Devlin
|F
|5-6 (168)
|7/31/06
|R
|Marshfield, Mass.
|NAHA White
|39
|Kendra Distad
|F
|5-7 (170)
|2/25/06
|R
|Burnsville, Minn.
|Minnetonka High School
|23
|Bella Fanale
|F
|5-5 (165)
|5/19/07
|R
|Webster, N.Y.
|Bishop Kearney Selects
|21
|Morgan McGathey
|F
|5-5 (165)
|8/30/06
|R
|Braintree, Mass.
|East Coast Wizards
|22
|Carla McSweeney
|F
|5-5 (165)
|10/20/06
|R
|Chicago, Ill.
|Windy City Storm
|19
|Jordyn Petrie
|F
|5-9 (175)
|1/10/06
|R
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Shattuck-St. Mary's
|36
|Maggie Scannell
|F
|5-10 (178)
|3/24/06
|R
|Wynantskill, N.Y.
|Shattuck-St. Mary's
|11
|Josie St. Martin
|F
|5-4 (163)
|5/2/06
|L
|Stillwater, Minn.
|Stillwater High School
|27
|Quinn Taylor
|F
|5-7 (170)
|11/11/07
|R
|Centerville, Mass.
|NAHA
|28
|Ava Thomas
|F
|5-7 (170)
|9/27/06
|R
|Downingtown, Pa.
|Philadelphia Jr. Flyers
|2
|Margaret Averill
|D
|5-11 (180)
|9/9/08
|R
|Wayland, Mass.
|East Coast Wizards
|5
|Molly Boyle
|D
|5-8 (173)
|1/5/06
|R
|Scituate, Mass.
|East Coast Wizards
|9
|Rose Dwyer
|D
|5-10 (178)
|4/7/06
|L
|Wynnewood, Pa.
|Bishop Kearney Selects
|7
|Lauren Goldsworthy
|D
|5-8 (173)
|5/19/06
|L
|Minnetonka, Minn.
|Minnetonka High School
|10
|Mackenzie Jones
|D
|5-11 (180)
|1/18/07
|R
|Andover, Minn.
|Andover High School
|8
|Sydney Lamb
|D
|5-7 (170)
|6/9/07
|R
|Lombard, Ill.
|Team Illinois
|12
|Madelyn Murphy
|D
|5-9 (175)
|4/24/07
|R
|Dorchester, Mass.
|Assabet Valley
|15
|Taylor Senecal
|D
|5-7 (170)
|5/18/07
|R
|Essex Junction, Vt.
|NAHA Red