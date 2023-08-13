Sponsored By
International

6 Minnesotans named to USA Under-18 Women's Select Team

The U.S. will face Canada in a three-game series beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1-20220226T033122Z-001/CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL #1/Edina vs Minnetonka_0807.jpg
Minnetonka's Kendra Distad (14) tries to take the puck past Edina’s Vivian Jungles (22) and Edina goalie Uma Corniea (41) during the third period Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 1:45 PM

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The 2023 Under-18 Women's Select Team roster is set ahead of a three-game series against Canada Aug. 16-19 at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, USA Hockey announced Sunday.

Six of the 24 players named to the team hail from Minnesota, including returners Kendra Distad (Burnsville/Minnetonka HS), Layla Hemp (Chanhassen/Minnetonka HS) and Josie St. Martin (Stillwater) from the Under-18 Women’s National Team that took bronze at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.

Rose Dwyer (Wynnewood, Pa.), Bella Fanale (Webster, N.Y.) and Maggie Scannell (Wynantskill, N.Y.) are the other returning players for Team USA from the U18 Worlds squad.

Defenders Lauren Goldsworthy (Minnetonka) and Mackenzie Jones (Andover) round out the local players, along with goalie Nora Hannan (Edina). Three players from Shattuck-St. Mary's also made the roster.

“We’re excited for the team we’ve selected to face off against Canada next week,” Liz Keady Norton, head coach of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team said in a press release.

“This is a big first step in building our team for this year and the competitions next week are a great way to get game action under our belt.”

The 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship is scheduled for Jan. 6-14, 2024, in Zug, Switzerland.

2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team
NO. NAME POS. HEIGHT (CM) DOB S/C HOMETOWN MOST RECENT TEAM
35 Natalia Dilbone G 5-8 (173) 1/3/08 L South Lyon, Mich. Little Caesars
33 Nora Hannan G 5-4 (163) 7/9/07 L Edina, Minn. Edina High School
30 Layla Hemp G 5-7 (170) 7/5/06 L Chanhassen, Minn. Minnetonka High School
18 Caroline Averill F 5-7 (170) 1/14/07 R Wayland, Mass. East Coast Wizards
17 Kassidy Carmichael F 5-7 (170) 10/14/06 R Westford, Mass. NAHA White
13 Mary Derrenbacher F 5-3 (160) 9/20/08 L Raleigh, N.C. Shattuck-St. Mary's
40 Alanna Devlin F 5-6 (168) 7/31/06 R Marshfield, Mass. NAHA White
39 Kendra Distad F 5-7 (170) 2/25/06 R Burnsville, Minn. Minnetonka High School
23 Bella Fanale F 5-5 (165) 5/19/07 R Webster, N.Y. Bishop Kearney Selects
21 Morgan McGathey F 5-5 (165) 8/30/06 R Braintree, Mass. East Coast Wizards
22 Carla McSweeney F 5-5 (165) 10/20/06 R Chicago, Ill. Windy City Storm
19 Jordyn Petrie F 5-9 (175) 1/10/06 R Lincoln, Neb. Shattuck-St. Mary's
36 Maggie Scannell F 5-10 (178) 3/24/06 R Wynantskill, N.Y. Shattuck-St. Mary's
11 Josie St. Martin F 5-4 (163) 5/2/06 L Stillwater, Minn. Stillwater High School
27 Quinn Taylor F 5-7 (170) 11/11/07 R Centerville, Mass. NAHA
28 Ava Thomas F 5-7 (170) 9/27/06 R Downingtown, Pa. Philadelphia Jr. Flyers
2 Margaret Averill D 5-11 (180) 9/9/08 R Wayland, Mass. East Coast Wizards
5 Molly Boyle D 5-8 (173) 1/5/06 R Scituate, Mass. East Coast Wizards
9 Rose Dwyer D 5-10 (178) 4/7/06 L Wynnewood, Pa. Bishop Kearney Selects
7 Lauren Goldsworthy D 5-8 (173) 5/19/06 L Minnetonka, Minn. Minnetonka High School
10 Mackenzie Jones D 5-11 (180) 1/18/07 R Andover, Minn. Andover High School
8 Sydney Lamb D 5-7 (170) 6/9/07 R Lombard, Ill. Team Illinois
12 Madelyn Murphy D 5-9 (175) 4/24/07 R Dorchester, Mass. Assabet Valley
15 Taylor Senecal D 5-7 (170) 5/18/07 R Essex Junction, Vt. NAHA Red

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
