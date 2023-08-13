6 Minnesotans named to USA Under-18 Women's Select Team

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The 2023 Under-18 Women's Select Team roster is set ahead of a three-game series against Canada Aug. 16-19 at the Lake Placid Olympic Center, USA Hockey announced Sunday.

Six of the 24 players named to the team hail from Minnesota, including returners Kendra Distad (Burnsville/Minnetonka HS), Layla Hemp (Chanhassen/Minnetonka HS) and Josie St. Martin (Stillwater) from the Under-18 Women’s National Team that took bronze at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.

Rose Dwyer (Wynnewood, Pa.), Bella Fanale (Webster, N.Y.) and Maggie Scannell (Wynantskill, N.Y.) are the other returning players for Team USA from the U18 Worlds squad.

Defenders Lauren Goldsworthy (Minnetonka) and Mackenzie Jones (Andover) round out the local players, along with goalie Nora Hannan (Edina). Three players from Shattuck-St. Mary's also made the roster.

“We’re excited for the team we’ve selected to face off against Canada next week,” Liz Keady Norton, head coach of the 2023 U.S. Under-18 Women’s Select Team said in a press release.

“This is a big first step in building our team for this year and the competitions next week are a great way to get game action under our belt.”

The 2024 IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship is scheduled for Jan. 6-14, 2024, in Zug, Switzerland.