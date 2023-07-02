Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
International

13 players from USA 16/17 Camp advance to U18 Select Camp

13 skaters from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 16/17 Player Development Camp have been chosen to join the 64 other athletes headed to the Under-18 Select Player Development Camp in July.

20221226_Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove Girls_043.jpg
Minnetonka goaltender Ashlyn Hazlett (35) skates on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, before a Minnetonka vs. Maple Grove game at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 7:44 AM

OXFORD, Ohio — 13 skaters from the USA Hockey-BioSteel Girls 16/17 Player Development Camp have been chosen to advance on to the Under-18 Select Player Development Camp, held in Oxford, Ohio from July 16-22.

The event will take place at Miami University and will include team scrimmages with both on and off ice training.

The 13 girls will join the 64 other athletes who had already made the cut for the U18 Camp. They will be competing for a chance to attend the USA Hockey Women's National Festival, which is essentially a tryout for the Team USA U18 squad that will be competing in Switzerland this winter for the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

Four of the 13 skaters advancing from the 16/17 camp are from Minnesota. Goaltenders Nora Hannan (Edina), Ashlyn Hazlett (Minnetonka) and Zoe Rimstad (Academy of Holy Angels), alongside forward Makayla Moran of Apple Valley, were chosen. Forward Haley Box of Holy Family was also chosen to attend after bypassing the Girls 15 Camp.

You can view the full roster for the Under-18 Select Player Development Camp below, including each player's most recent team affiliation and NCAA commitment. The most recent roster additions from the 16/17 Camp are shown at the top of the list. An asterisk denotes a player who has competed for Team USA's U18 team in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
