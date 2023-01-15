International

Sponsored By
Minnesota group expected to bid on hosting 2026 IIHF World Juniors
A rep from Minnesota Sports and Events traveled to Canada for the 2023 World Juniors to see what the fuss is all about, and they plan to bid on bringing the 2026 tournament to the State of Hockey.
Members of Team USA celebrate in the corner of the hockey rink.
USA wins bronze at 2023 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship
The Americans technically had their worst finish in tournament history, but they'll still be coming home with a bronze medal after a 5-0 win to Finland.
January 15, 2023 11:30 AM
Hockey players celebrate while skating back to the bench.
USA upset by Sweden; won't make gold-medal match for the first time in U18 Women's World history
Sweden pulled off a 2-1 win over the Americans to advance to the gold-medal game. It's the first time in history that Team USA will not play for gold.
January 14, 2023 11:56 AM
Shorthanded Canadians top USA in final preliminary round matchup at U18 Women's Worlds
Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and leading scorer Alex Law (suspended) in the rivalry game at the U18 Women's Worlds
January 11, 2023 05:01 PM

a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
Hockey Dunne right: Road to U18 Worlds went through Illinois community
Joy Dunne, who trains with East Alton's Elite Hockey School, is a member of the United States Under-18 Women's World Championships team that's playing in Östersund, Sweden.
January 10, 2023 07:27 PM
By  Pete Hayes / The Telegraph, Alton, Ill.
Three players in dark blue jerseys with white helmets hug each other.
Maggie Scannell's hat trick leads Team USA past Finland in U18 Worlds
Shattuck-St. Mary's forward and Wisconsin commit Maggie Scannell netted three unassisted goals for Team USA in the match-up against Finland.
January 09, 2023 11:34 AM
By  Sydney Wolf
Sweden u18
USA earns 6-3 victory over Sweden in first game of 2023 U18 Women's Worlds
A pesky Swedish team proved to be a difficult competitor for the Americans, but Team USA got the win in its opening game against the host country of the 2023 U18 Women's World Championships.
January 08, 2023 12:45 PM
By  Sydney Wolf
Alaska vs Minnesota
Chaz Lucius completes hat trick in OT to win bronze for Team USA; Canada takes gold
The former Gopher scored in the extra frame in an 8-7 thriller against Sweden.
January 05, 2023 10:38 PM
By  Sydney Wolf
Team USA
U18 Women's World Championship starts this week; can Team USA bring home gold?
The 2023 IIHF U18 Women's Worlds starts in just a few days in Ostersund, Sweden. Team USA took home a silver medal in 2022 after a championship match loss to Canada.
January 05, 2023 05:00 PM
By  Sydney Wolf
FloSports: FloHockey U18 Five Nations Cup
Team USA starts hot, ends cold in semifinal loss to Canada in World Juniors
The Americans score two goals early in the first period but that isn't be enough to topple rival Canada. Team USA is now slated to play in the bronze-medal game against Sweden.
January 04, 2023 10:05 PM
By  Sydney Wolf

Bedard_Connor (Keith Hershmiller) (5) (1).jpg
Top NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard eclipses Brayden Schenn's junior hockey record in Canada
Bedard is now sixth overall in World Juniors scoring with 34 points. Sweden's Peter Forsberg is on top of the list with 42, including 31 points alone in the 1993 tournament.
January 04, 2023 02:16 PM
By  Jim Thomas / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
Team USA advances to semifinals in huge 11-1 victory over Germany
A hat trick from Golden Gopher Logan Cooley lead the Americans in the quarterfinal match.
January 02, 2023 07:42 PM
By  Sydney Wolf
a graphic with a photo of USA Hockey Arena underneath the USA Hockey logo
Jimmy Snuggerud's 4-point game helps Team USA clinch top seed in group
The University of Minnesota freshman and St. Louis Blues prospect had a goal and three assists as the Americans wrapped up preliminary round play at the World Juniors with a 6-2 win over the Finns.
December 31, 2022 05:51 PM
By  The Rink Live
