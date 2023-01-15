International
A rep from Minnesota Sports and Events traveled to Canada for the 2023 World Juniors to see what the fuss is all about, and they plan to bid on bringing the 2026 tournament to the State of Hockey.
The Americans technically had their worst finish in tournament history, but they'll still be coming home with a bronze medal after a 5-0 win to Finland.
Sweden pulled off a 2-1 win over the Americans to advance to the gold-medal game. It's the first time in history that Team USA will not play for gold.
Team Canada was without captain Jocelyn Amos (not dressed) and leading scorer Alex Law (suspended) in the rivalry game at the U18 Women's Worlds
