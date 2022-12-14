SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Women's pro league to double salary cap for 2023-24 season

The increase would be the third annual salary cap raise, a jump of 900% since 2021 when the cap was $150,000 per team.

NHL: New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild
The NWHL's Minnesota Whitecaps are honored for their league championship title during the March 17, 2019 game between the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
David Berding / USA TODAY Sports
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
December 14, 2022 04:51 PM
BOSTON -- The Premier Hockey Federation, the host professional women’s league of the Minnesota Whitecaps, announced it will double its salary cap for each team next season.

The seven-team PHF , now in its eighth season of play, will increase the cap from $750,000 to $1.5 million per team in 2023-24, the league announced Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The increase would be the third annual salary cap raise, a jump of 900% since 2021 when the cap was $150,000 per team.

“We will not stop here, and are very proud to continue our track record of establishing new records for women’s professional hockey,” said league commissioner Reagan Carey. “The PHF was the first league to pay its players back in 2015, and our commitment to building the best home for women’s professional hockey requires us to continue leading the way forward. Greater financial opportunities for athletes is part of the new PHF era. We are doing the work, and we are seeing the results.”

IMG_7271.jpeg
Boston Pride forward Christina Putigna (21) joins teammates Taylor Wenczkowski (18) and Olivia Zafuto (3) after a goal.
Contributed / Michael Hetzel

Over the past year, Carey said the league has introduced full health care benefits, facility upgrades, league expansion and a record 84-game schedule. The league’s commissioner since April, Carey previously served as USA Hockey’s director of women’s ice hockey and general manager of the U.S. National Women’s team, which won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“We know how dedicated and selfless these players are to building more opportunities for women in sport, and the PHF is committed to prioritizing our support of these talented and skilled players on and off the ice,” Carey said. “Players, alumni, staff, coaches, volunteers, partners, ownership, and our passionate fans have all been working towards ensuring full-time professional hockey is a career path for women.”

The league was formerly known as the National Women’s Hockey League until September 2021. The Minnesota Whitecaps won the league championship, the Isobel Cup, in 2019 and were runners-up in 2021. The Boston Pride has won the last two league titles.

The Whitecaps play out of Richfield Ice Arena after moving from TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and assists with Northland Outdoors and other content produced by the company.
