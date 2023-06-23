Whitecaps defender Patti Marshall on the piece of hockey equipment that helped her pick a career
Former Gopher, Shattuck-St. Mary's and Thief River Falls player Patti Marshall joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss her career, playing in Sweden and why she decided to play in the PHF
Patti Marshall recently signed a two-year contract to continue playing for the Minnesota Whitecaps in the Premier Hockey Federation.
Marshall, 25, played for the University of Minnesota from 2016-20 and then one season professionally in Sweden before returning to Minnesota to play for the Whitecaps and earn all-star status in each of the last two seasons.
Before playing in college, she played four seasons for Shattuck-St. Mary's (2012-16), played on the USA Under-18 team three times (2013-15) and played two seasons of high school hockey for Thief River Falls (2010-12).
Marshall is now in dental school at the University of Minnesota and she discusses how hockey ended up providing her interest in dentistry. She talks about her career on this episode of The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
TIME STAMPS
2:30 Her decision to sign a two-year contract to play for the Minnesota Whitecaps, balancing being in dental school and being a pro athlete
4:00 Psychology major, how she came to her decision to become a dentist
6:00 How she started playing hockey in Thief River Falls, playing with her sister, Frances, who was a goalie
7:45 Making the decision to play for Shattuck-St. Mary's her four years of high school, winning three national titles, the talent on the team
9:25 What the campus and facilities at Shattuck-St. Mary's are like, going to school with Alex Woken
11:40 Making Team USA's Under-18 team after her freshman season of high school
12:30 Why she decided to play for the University of Minnesota, when did the recruiting process begin
14:00 What her strengths are as a player
15:15 Her favorite memories as a Gopher
16:30 The difficulty of her senior season ending due to pandemic in 2020 after qualifying for the NCAA tournament
17:40 Why she decided to play professionally in Sweden in 2020-21, playing for Brynas IF, the differences in the game in that league vs. North America
19:45 Her disappointment over not having ads on her Swedish team's uniform
20:30 Why she decided to return to the USA and play for the Whitecaps
21:45 Trying to get more support of women's pro hockey with two leagues in North America
22:40 How dental school and pro hockey work together
23:25 Former Ohio State rival Liz Schepers joining the Whitecaps, the number of former foes now teammates, how they all still follow college hockey
24:40 What the atmosphere is like playing in Richfield after playing at TRIA Rink, the number of relatives and friends who go to her games
25:50 What it is like to be a two-time all-star
26:50 What she is working on with her game
27:45 Who are the biggest rivals of the Whitecaps
28:55 How yardwork is her form of relaxation
29:30 Goals for the Whitecaps, waiting to find out who the coach is
