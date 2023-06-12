Whitecaps add Buckeyes star Madison Bizal to defensive corps on a two-year contract

RICHFIELD, Minn. — By all accounts, Madison Bizal had a fantastic time in college, earning a degree from Ohio State, winning WCHA regular season and tournament titles, and playing a role in the Buckeyes’ first women’s hockey national championship in 2022.

But like many Minnesotans who go elsewhere for higher education, she had an inkling to return to her home state to begin a career, and the state’s pro hockey entry provided that opportunity.

On Monday the Minnesota Whitecaps announced they signed Bizal, a defender from Elk River, Minnesota, to a two-year contract to staff their blue line.

“It is truly an honor to start my professional hockey career in Minnesota,” Bizal said, in a statement released by the team. “I grew up in Minnesota and played hockey here most of my life, except college, and am really proud of that. I am so excited to be back in Minnesota to play in front of my home state's crowd and represent them on the pro level.”

Chi-Yin Tse, the Whitecaps general manager, said he is excited about what Bizal brings in terms of attitude and defensive skill.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love how confident she is and her ability to find the lanes to the net. Biz was tough and physical in front of her own net — and she regularly blocked shots. She is a true competitor and will sacrifice for her teammates,” he said.

On a team that spent last week signing former Gophers, Bizal brings a Buckeyes feel to the roster, joining former Ohio State teammate Liz Schepers, a forward from Mound, Minnesota, who signed a two-year contract in 2022. Bizal, 23, played in every game for the Buckeyes and graduated tied for the program’s all-time lead in games played with 172.

Another Ohio State Buckeye is returning to the state of hockey for their professional career. Defender Madison Bizal has signed a two-year deal with the Caps.



📸: @OhioStateWHKY | @madison_bizal | #RollCaps



✍️: https://t.co/qvU1J7ZSrJ pic.twitter.com/4sVrZCG8jW — Minnesota Whitecaps (@WhitecapsHockey) June 12, 2023

Tse said the Whitecaps see Bizal having the ability to run their power play and could be a key penalty killer. Bizal said ending up in a Whitecaps uniform is truly a childhood dream come true.

“I watched this team when I was younger so the fact that I get to be a part of it now is just really cool,” she said. “It's been exciting to see the success of this program and having the opportunity to continue to grow professional women’s hockey in Minnesota is something I knew I wanted to be a part of and now I get to help that.”

With Elk River, Bizal was one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey award in 2018. She also won gold at the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship for Team USA in 2017-18.

Bizal is the 16th Whitecaps player under contract for the upcoming season. They have yet to name a head coach for the 2023-24 season.