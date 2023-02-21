Weekend Rewind: UMD splits at Denver, SCSU and UND split six points, Gophers clinch, WCHA playoffs to start

The top-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team wrapped up the Big Ten conference regular season title before it played a game last weekend. The Gophers got help from Ohio State on Thursday to clinch the title. Minnesota celebrated with a couple of wins at Penn State that Jess Myers reviews.

In Grand Forks, St. Cloud State and North Dakota split six points ... the hard way. The Fighting Hawks came from behind to pick up an overtime win on Friday and then the Huskies picked up a shootout win on Saturday. Brad Schlossman and Mick Hatten review what it means for both teams.

Minnesota Duluth earned a split at Denver in unlikely fashion with a 6-5 win over the Pioneers on Saturday at Magness Arena. The Bulldogs moved into sole possession of fifth place and within 10 points of fourth-place SCSU. Matt Wellens discusses the state of the Bulldogs men and the UMD women will open with the Huskies in the opening round of this weekend's WCHA playoffs. Hatten also talks about the Huskies women finishing with a series sweep of MSU-Mankato and helps Wellens preview the series in Duluth.

Schlossman discusses UND's coming road trip at Colorado College, Wellens talks about UMD playing host to Miami, Hatten discusses SCSU at Omaha and Myers talks about what the Gophers are playing for in a series against Ohio State.

The question of the week is: What was the biggest positive to come out of the weekend for the team you cover?