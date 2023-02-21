Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Weekend Rewind: UMD splits at Denver, SCSU and UND split six points, Gophers clinch, WCHA playoffs to start

Bulldogs move into two-point lead over Fighting Hawks for fifth in NCHC, Minnesota picks up two road wins. SCSU, UMD and Minnesota women each finish regular season with sweeps

021923 UND1.jpg
UND's Jackson Kunz looks for the puck as St. Cloud State's Ondrej Trejbal and goalie Jaxson Castor defend Saturday at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman, and Sydney Wolf
February 20, 2023 07:01 PM

The top-ranked University of Minnesota men's hockey team wrapped up the Big Ten conference regular season title before it played a game last weekend. The Gophers got help from Ohio State on Thursday to clinch the title. Minnesota celebrated with a couple of wins at Penn State that Jess Myers reviews.

Watch or listen:

In Grand Forks, St. Cloud State and North Dakota split six points ... the hard way. The Fighting Hawks came from behind to pick up an overtime win on Friday and then the Huskies picked up a shootout win on Saturday. Brad Schlossman and Mick Hatten review what it means for both teams.

Minnesota Duluth earned a split at Denver in unlikely fashion with a 6-5 win over the Pioneers on Saturday at Magness Arena. The Bulldogs moved into sole possession of fifth place and within 10 points of fourth-place SCSU. Matt Wellens discusses the state of the Bulldogs men and the UMD women will open with the Huskies in the opening round of this weekend's WCHA playoffs. Hatten also talks about the Huskies women finishing with a series sweep of MSU-Mankato and helps Wellens preview the series in Duluth.

Schlossman discusses UND's coming road trip at Colorado College, Wellens talks about UMD playing host to Miami, Hatten discusses SCSU at Omaha and Myers talks about what the Gophers are playing for in a series against Ohio State.

The question of the week is: What was the biggest positive to come out of the weekend for the team you cover?

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Chris Long discusses the top Minnesota boys, girls hockey teams, his career and playing the game in D.C. area
KSTP-TV sports reporter Chris Long is a former club hockey player who has worked in the Duluth and Twin Cities markets. He will be on the crew for the state boys and girls state hockey tournaments.
February 17, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked
Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
New Atlantic, CHA commissioner discusses her background in hockey, working in the NHL, planning outdoor games
Michelle Morgan, a former University of St. Thomas player and administrator, has been the AD at John Carroll University since 2018. She tells some colorful stories on The Rink Live podcast
February 10, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
RinkNet-icon-COLOUR (1) WHITE.jpg
Inside TRL
How the USPHL is using RinkNet to grow junior league hockey
Kevin Abrams is referencing RinkNet, a technology that hockey scouts, managers and coaches around the world use to access real-time stats, information and analytics.
February 08, 2023 06:21 PM
 · 
By  RinkNet