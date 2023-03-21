Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Weekend Rewind: The unlikely 7th national title for Wisconsin women, NCAA men's tournament preview

A look back at the NCAA women's Frozen Four; Michigan beating Minnesota for Big 10 playoff title; SCSU beating UND, Colorado College to win NCHC. Also a look ahead to NCAA men's regionals

college women play ice hockey
Wisconsin goaltender Cami Kronish (30) celebrates as the clock runs out against Ohio State during the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four Championship game at Amsoil Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt Wellens, and Sydney Wolf
Today at 5:24 AM

The NCAA Division I women's hockey Frozen Four took place last weekend at Amsoil Arena in Duluth and there were some surprises. Wisconsin, the seventh overall seed going into the tournament, knocked off No. 2 Minnesota (3-2) in the semifinals and No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) in the championship game.

Sydney Wolf, Matt Wellens and Jess Myers discuss the Frozen Four, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner and players recently named to the Team USA women's roster.

Wellens talks about the Chicago Blackhawks signing Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser after his junior season.

Mick Hatten talks about the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament that was won by St. Cloud State.

Myers discusses Michigan coming from behind to knock off Minnesota for the Big 10 playoff championship in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then everyone chimes in to discuss the NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket and which teams could coming out of each regional to advance to the Frozen Four.

And the panel chimes in on college hockey color analyst Dave Starman being left out of ESPN's men's tournament coverage. Hint: They aren't big fans of the decision.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
JRW_6793.jpg
Inside TRL
Ohio State coach discusses her team defending the national title, the new rink coming to campus
Nadine Muzerall has won a national championship as a player and as a coach. On The Rink Live podcast, she talks about the challenges for her top-ranked team and previews the national semifinals game
March 15, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Game 3 recaps, NCAA women's Frozen Four, Big 10 championship game matchup, predictions galore
A look at how UND, SCSU got to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Gophers chances in the women's Frozen Four and the men's conference title game and our panel makes predictions for this weekend's playoffs
March 14, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
TRLP vineeta.jpg
Inside TRL
Live from the Expo: Vineeta Sawkar, Judd Zulgad and others around Minnesota share hockey experiences, updates
Mick Hatten and Jess Myers talk to today's newsmakers about the State of Hockey
March 11, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Glen.jpg
Inside TRL
Minnesota Hockey director talks about youth hockey, officiating needs and more
Andresen discusses the state of hockey around the state and says "there's been a bit of a rebound" with officials, but his organization is still working on recruitment and improving the treatment of those crews.
March 11, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT