Weekend Rewind: The unlikely 7th national title for Wisconsin women, NCAA men's tournament preview

The NCAA Division I women's hockey Frozen Four took place last weekend at Amsoil Arena in Duluth and there were some surprises. Wisconsin, the seventh overall seed going into the tournament, knocked off No. 2 Minnesota (3-2) in the semifinals and No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) in the championship game.

Sydney Wolf, Matt Wellens and Jess Myers discuss the Frozen Four, the Patty Kazmaier Award winner and players recently named to the Team USA women's roster.

Wellens talks about the Chicago Blackhawks signing Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser after his junior season.

Mick Hatten talks about the NCHC Frozen Faceoff tournament that was won by St. Cloud State.

Myers discusses Michigan coming from behind to knock off Minnesota for the Big 10 playoff championship in Minneapolis.

Then everyone chimes in to discuss the NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket and which teams could coming out of each regional to advance to the Frozen Four.

And the panel chimes in on college hockey color analyst Dave Starman being left out of ESPN's men's tournament coverage. Hint: They aren't big fans of the decision.