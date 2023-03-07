Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Weekend Rewind: The playoffs are upon us

Huskies vs. Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks vs. Mavericks are both set for rematches in the playoffs. Gophers women win WCHA Final Faceoff.

SCSU vs UMD_0574.jpg
St. Cloud State goaltender Jaxon Castor (40) catches a shot by Minnesota Duluth forward Tanner Laderoute (13) in the first period Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman, and Sydney Wolf
March 06, 2023 06:56 PM

Lots of similarities occurred in last weekend's NCHC series between St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. UMD had leads after the first period in both games, but SCSU scored two goals in the second period in both games and each ended up one-goal games. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten break down last weekend's series and the rematch in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs this weekend in St. Cloud.

In Grand Forks, North Dakota picked up five out of six points against Nebraska Omaha, which ended up finishing third in the NCHC. Brad Schlossman talks about that series and this weekend's rematch between the two teams in the first round of the NCHC playoffs, this time in Omaha.

In the Big 10, top-seeded Minnesota took an interesting approach to the off week and Jess Myers discusses what the Gophers did with the absence of games. Myers also talks about the Big 10 playoffs, which saw Michigan sweep Wisconsin and Ohio State beat Penn State in three games and Michigan State beat Notre Dame in three games.

In the WCHA, Ohio State beat UMD in the semifinals, but the Buckeyes ended up losing the Final Faceoff championship game to Minnesota. The Gophers beat Wisconsin in the semifinals. UMD and Minnesota are in the same regional for the NCAA tournament and that regional will be played at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Myers and Wellens discuss the outlook for the Gophers and Bulldogs, respectively.

Host Sydney Wolf also talks about the boys state hockey tournaments, which will be played this week in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question of the week is: Who is your vote for MVP of the league(s) you cover for the regular season?

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
010821.Heise
Inside TRL
Taylor Heise on growing up in a basketball family, where her love of juggling came from, her drive to improve
A conversation with the University of Minnesota graduate student, who won the Patty Kazmaier Trophy as women's hockey's best player last season. A look inside the competitive mind of the star center
March 02, 2023 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers cruise, UND gets 4 points, WCHA Final Faceoff set
Huskies split with Mavericks, Bulldogs lose last home game, Fighting Hawks play to rare tie, Minnesota sweeps Ohio State. Top four seeds in women's hockey move on to WCHA Final Faceoff.
February 27, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
010222.S.STP.WILD.01.JPG
Inside TRL
Myers: Let's take it inside. The time has come for the outdoor hockey event fad to fade away
Outdoor games have been an interesting trend in hockey at all levels for the past two decades. But they have not gotten safer for players or more comfortable for fans. Let's be done with them.
February 25, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
February 24, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten