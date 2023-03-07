Weekend Rewind: The playoffs are upon us

Lots of similarities occurred in last weekend's NCHC series between St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. UMD had leads after the first period in both games, but SCSU scored two goals in the second period in both games and each ended up one-goal games. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten break down last weekend's series and the rematch in the opening round of the NCHC playoffs this weekend in St. Cloud.

In Grand Forks, North Dakota picked up five out of six points against Nebraska Omaha, which ended up finishing third in the NCHC. Brad Schlossman talks about that series and this weekend's rematch between the two teams in the first round of the NCHC playoffs, this time in Omaha.

In the Big 10, top-seeded Minnesota took an interesting approach to the off week and Jess Myers discusses what the Gophers did with the absence of games. Myers also talks about the Big 10 playoffs, which saw Michigan sweep Wisconsin and Ohio State beat Penn State in three games and Michigan State beat Notre Dame in three games.

In the WCHA, Ohio State beat UMD in the semifinals, but the Buckeyes ended up losing the Final Faceoff championship game to Minnesota. The Gophers beat Wisconsin in the semifinals. UMD and Minnesota are in the same regional for the NCAA tournament and that regional will be played at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Myers and Wellens discuss the outlook for the Gophers and Bulldogs, respectively.

Host Sydney Wolf also talks about the boys state hockey tournaments, which will be played this week in St. Paul.

The question of the week is: Who is your vote for MVP of the league(s) you cover for the regular season?