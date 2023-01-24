ADVERTISEMENT

Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks

The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action

SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Micah Miller (15) skates to the net chased by Denver defenseman Shai Buium (8) in the third period Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersSydney WolfMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth are one another's NCHC rivals, which means that, no matter what season, both teams will play host to a series and the teams will play four times. The last time they met was the opening round of the NCHC playoffs last year and the Bulldogs swept the Huskies at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Much has changed since then. The Huskies (10-4 NCHC, 18-6 overall) moved into the top ranking in both national polls this week after sweeping defending national champion Denver (10-4, 19-7) to move into a tie for the lead in the conference. Mick Hatten recaps keys in that series. The unranked Bulldogs (5-9, 10-13-1) are in sixth place in the NCHC after splitting a series at North Dakota (4-8-2, 10-11-4). Matt Wellens and Brad Schlossman discuss the plights of both teams heading down the stretch.

In the Big 10, the Gophers (12-3-1, 18-7-1) have a 10-point lead in the conference race after splitting two overtime games with Michigan (6-8, 14-9-1). Jess Myers talks about the big crowds and good hockey in that series.

Myers also talks about a big week for the University of St. Thomas, which revealed its plans for a new on-campus arena and then the men's team (6-10-2 CCHA, 7-15-2) picked up four points in a series against conference-leading Bowling Green (11-8-1, 14-13-1).

On the women's side, Myers talks about Minnesota's sweep of Bemidji State, Wellens talks about UMD's sweep of St. Thomas and Hatten discusses SCSU picking up a point in a series against top-ranked Ohio State.

The panel also chips in on their ballots for the NCHC's All-Decade Team.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
