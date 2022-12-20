SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories

The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season

102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
UND's Jackson Blake works to poke the puck past Minnesota goalie Justen Close.
Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
Share

After a light weekend of college hockey, Jess Myers discusses the first WCHA sweep for the University of St. Thomas, Brad Schlossman talks about Bemidji State's sweep over Minnesota State in Mankato and Myers and Schlossman talk about Gophers and Fighting Hawks recruits who competed in the World Junior A Challenge.

With the IIHF World Junior Championships beginning Dec. 26, Mick Hatten talks about St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart , Myers talks about Gophers Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, Ryan Chesley, Luke Mittelstadt and (cough) Chaz Lucius and Schlossman talks about UND forward Jackson Blake being named to Team USA.

The group also shares their favorite stories of the first half: Schlossman ( UND's Ryan Sidorski ), Myers ( Gophers' Matthew Knies ), Hatten ( SCSU's Jaxon Castor ) and Wellens ( Sophie's Squad ).

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE:
IMG_2177.jpg
NCHC
Trio of UND recruits win gold at World Junior A Challenge
Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.
December 19, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
7Q7A4807.jpg
NCHC
UND's Jackson Blake makes U.S. World Junior squad
The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.
December 16, 2022 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERWEEKEND REWINDNORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSWORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
International
U.S. wraps up World Juniors pre-tournament slate with win over Sweden
University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was one of five U.S. scorers in the win. Team USA opens the 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday, Dec. 26, against Latvia in Moncton, New Brunswick.
December 21, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hockey: Rivalry Series-Canada at USA
International
No Hollywood ending for Team USA as Canada wins Rivalry Series game in OT
Game Five of the Rivalry Series between the world's top two women's hockey teams was a back-and-forth affair that required extra time and an overtime goal, as Team Canada pulled off a 3-2 win.
December 20, 2022 12:28 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
UND's Jackson Blake, pair of Gophers score in Team USA's pre-tournament win at World Juniors
Two Gophers freshmen cap the scoring in a victory over Finland
December 19, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live