Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories

The UND freshman is headed to play in the under-20 event in Halifax, N.S., and Moncton, N.B.

Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast

Andrew Strathmann, Jake Livanavage and Mac Swanson played on the U.S. team. Their assistant coach was former UND captain Matt Smaby.

After a light weekend of college hockey, Jess Myers discusses the first WCHA sweep for the University of St. Thomas, Brad Schlossman talks about Bemidji State's sweep over Minnesota State in Mankato and Myers and Schlossman talk about Gophers and Fighting Hawks recruits who competed in the World Junior A Challenge.

