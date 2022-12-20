Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
After a light weekend of college hockey, Jess Myers discusses the first WCHA sweep for the University of St. Thomas, Brad Schlossman talks about Bemidji State's sweep over Minnesota State in Mankato and Myers and Schlossman talk about Gophers and Fighting Hawks recruits who competed in the World Junior A Challenge.
With the IIHF World Junior Championships beginning Dec. 26, Mick Hatten talks about St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart , Myers talks about Gophers Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, Ryan Chesley, Luke Mittelstadt and (cough) Chaz Lucius and Schlossman talks about UND forward Jackson Blake being named to Team USA.
The group also shares their favorite stories of the first half: Schlossman ( UND's Ryan Sidorski ), Myers ( Gophers' Matthew Knies ), Hatten ( SCSU's Jaxon Castor ) and Wellens ( Sophie's Squad ).