Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall

North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth are preparing to face one another this weekend in Grand Forks with neither team where anyone expected them before the season — in seventh and sixth place, respectively, in the NCHC.

Brad Schlossman discusses the Fighting Hawks continuing challenges in goal after getting swept at home by Western Michigan. Matt Wellens talks about the Bulldogs getting swept at home by Nebraska Omaha.

Wellens also talks about the continuing strong season of the UMD women's hockey team, which is seventh in the PairWise Rankings.

Jess Myers talks about the strong defense being played by the University of Minnesota men's and women's teams.

Mick Hatten talks about St. Cloud State's series split with Colorado College and the Huskies women's team getting swept at Minnesota State University-Mankato. He also previews this weekend's Denver at SCSU series between the top two teams in the NCHC.

Sydney Wolf discusses Team USA winning the bronze medal at the recently completed Under-18 women's world championships and some of the key players in the tournament.

The question of the week is the NCAA Division I committee has approved the addition of a fourth paid coach: How do you think this will affect college hockey?