Inside TRL
Analysis
Analysis
Weekend Rewind: North Dakota and UMD to face off after tough series, SCSU manages split, Gophers defense stands tall

The Rink Live reporters discuss the Fighting Hawks and Bulldogs getting swept at home, the Gophers earning four points at Notre Dame. Also, a recap of WCHA action and the U-18 women's world championship.

011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0356.jpg
UND defenseman Ty Farmer (3) gets low to stop a point-blank Broncos shot from Western Michigan forward Jack Perbix (25) in the second period of an NCHC men's hockey matchup at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, January 14, 2023.
Nick Nelson / Grand Forks Herald
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
January 16, 2023 07:31 PM
North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth are preparing to face one another this weekend in Grand Forks with neither team where anyone expected them before the season — in seventh and sixth place, respectively, in the NCHC.

Brad Schlossman discusses the Fighting Hawks continuing challenges in goal after getting swept at home by Western Michigan. Matt Wellens talks about the Bulldogs getting swept at home by Nebraska Omaha.

Wellens also talks about the continuing strong season of the UMD women's hockey team, which is seventh in the PairWise Rankings.

Jess Myers talks about the strong defense being played by the University of Minnesota men's and women's teams.

Mick Hatten talks about St. Cloud State's series split with Colorado College and the Huskies women's team getting swept at Minnesota State University-Mankato. He also previews this weekend's Denver at SCSU series between the top two teams in the NCHC.

Sydney Wolf discusses Team USA winning the bronze medal at the recently completed Under-18 women's world championships and some of the key players in the tournament.

The question of the week is the NCAA Division I committee has approved the addition of a fourth paid coach: How do you think this will affect college hockey?

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
