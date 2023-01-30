ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?

The Rink Live reporters discuss Bulldogs sweeping top-ranked Huskies, Minnesota running away with Big Ten, North Dakota sweeps Miami, recap of WCHA action

college men play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Ben Steeves (6) mimics Superman while celebrating after scoring a goal against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Duluth. Steeves scored a natural hat trick during the game.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensSydney WolfBrad Elliott Schlossman
January 30, 2023 04:39 PM
Share

The NCHC race tightened up this past weekend with Minnesota Duluth sweeping St. Cloud State and North Dakota sweeping Miami. The top four teams in the NCHC are separated by four points.

Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss the Bulldogs' sweep of the Huskies with special teams playing a big part in the series.

Brad Schlossman talks about how improved goaltending is a good sign for the Fighting Hawks.

Jess Myers discusses Minnesota's impressive sweep of Michigan State and how the Gophers have pretty much wrapped up the Big Ten title. Myers and Wellens also discuss an impressive sweep for the Minnesota women at UMD.

Hatten chimes in about St. Cloud State's series sweep over Bemidji State and how the 14th-ranked Huskies are looking to take fifth place in the WCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hatten, Myers and Sydney Wolf give observations on Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.

The question of the week is whether or not college hockey should consider an annual outdoor event to help promote the game?

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERHOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2023NORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSWEEKEND REWIND
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
Hill-Murray vs White Bear Lake_0340.jpg
Inside TRL
Photos from behind the scenes at Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
While there's plenty of action on the ice, there is still plenty to do and see in White Bear Lake. Photographer Jason Wachter shows you his favorites.
January 28, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
HDM warroad.jpg
Inside TRL
Organizers for the next Hockey Day Minnesota look, learn and listen
Tad Palmquist and Brenda Baumann of the 2024 Minnesota Hockey Day organizing committee join The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers to talk about what they're learning from White Bear Lake's event.
January 28, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
IMG_6742.jpg
Inside TRL
Bally Sports director explains complexities, challenges of broadcasting Hockey Day Minnesota
Tadd Wilson says 11 months of planning and more than 100 people on the ground, plus other staff at various locations, bring the show home.
January 27, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Hockey Day 2023
Inside TRL
WATCH: Take a walk through Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
Take a look at how Polar Lakes Park is set up for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 in White Bear Lake
January 27, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf