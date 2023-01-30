Weekend Rewind: No. 1 SCSU swept, Hockey Day Minnesota recap, should college teams play outdoors more often?

The NCHC race tightened up this past weekend with Minnesota Duluth sweeping St. Cloud State and North Dakota sweeping Miami. The top four teams in the NCHC are separated by four points.

Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss the Bulldogs' sweep of the Huskies with special teams playing a big part in the series.

Brad Schlossman talks about how improved goaltending is a good sign for the Fighting Hawks.

Jess Myers discusses Minnesota's impressive sweep of Michigan State and how the Gophers have pretty much wrapped up the Big Ten title. Myers and Wellens also discuss an impressive sweep for the Minnesota women at UMD.

Hatten chimes in about St. Cloud State's series sweep over Bemidji State and how the 14th-ranked Huskies are looking to take fifth place in the WCHA.

Hatten, Myers and Sydney Wolf give observations on Hockey Day Minnesota in White Bear Lake.

The question of the week is whether or not college hockey should consider an annual outdoor event to help promote the game?