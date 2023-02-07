Weekend Rewind: NCHC race tightens up, SCSU women knock off Wisconsin, UND prepares for Denver

The St. Cloud State women's hockey team picked up another rare win when it knocked off Wisconsin on Friday. It was the Huskies' first win over the Badgers since Feb. 20, 2015. Mick Hatten recaps how SCSU pulled off another upset on the road.

Hatten and Matt Wellens preview this weekend's WCHA series between St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth at Amsoil Arena between possible first-round playoff opponents. Wellens recaps UMD's win and tie with Minnesota State University-Mankato last weekend and talks about two losses for the Bulldogs men's team to Western Michigan.

Brad Schlossman previews this weekend's series that has North Dakota at Denver as the Fighting Hawks look to try to get closer to home ice for the first round of the NCHC playoffs. Schlossman also discusses the tight NCHC race.

Jess Myers recaps Minnesota's WCHA split with Ohio State in a last weekend's battle between the top two teams in the conference. Myers also previews Minnesota's men's hockey series this weekend against Wisconsin and chats about the strength of the Big Ten this season.

The question of the week is which player on the team you cover has been the best freshman on the roster to this point?

And host Sydney Wolf discusses the Minnesota girls hockey playoffs that begin this week with a look at who some of the top teams in Class A and AA are at the conclusion of regular season play.