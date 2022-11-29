SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Weekend Rewind: Minnesota's No. 1 again, previewing SCSU vs. UND, national championship rematch in Duluth

The Rink Live reporters preview this weekend's NCHC series between the Fighting Hawks and Huskies, Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth, WCHA series between SCSU and St. Thomas, Bulldogs and Buckeyes.

St. Cloud State forward Aidan Spellacy (8) tries to put the puck past North Dakota defenseman Brady Ferner (2) and North Dakota goalie Jakob Hellsten (32) in the third period Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenSydney WolfBrad Elliott SchlossmanMatt Wellens
November 28, 2022 06:03 PM
The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens and Brad Schlossman catch up on the weekend of college hockey after Thanksgiving. Wolf discusses an interesting weekend for the Gophers men's and women's hockey teams. Schlossman talks about North Dakota's win and tie with Bemidji State. Hatten reviews a weekend sweep for the St. Cloud State women.

Wellens previews a couple of series where the teams have seen each other earlier this season: Minnesota Duluth men playing host to Colorado College and the UMD women playing host to Ohio State in a rematch of last season's national championship game.

Hatten also talks about this weekend's home-and-home series for the SCSU women against St. Thomas and he and Schlossman talk about North Dakota playing SCSU in men this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The panel also answers the question of what is the biggest need for the team you cover?

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
