Weekend Rewind: Minnesota's No. 1 again, previewing SCSU vs. UND, national championship rematch in Duluth

The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens and Brad Schlossman catch up on the weekend of college hockey after Thanksgiving. Wolf discusses an interesting weekend for the Gophers men's and women's hockey teams. Schlossman talks about North Dakota's win and tie with Bemidji State. Hatten reviews a weekend sweep for the St. Cloud State women.

Wellens previews a couple of series where the teams have seen each other earlier this season: Minnesota Duluth men playing host to Colorado College and the UMD women playing host to Ohio State in a rematch of last season's national championship game.

Hatten also talks about this weekend's home-and-home series for the SCSU women against St. Thomas and he and Schlossman talk about North Dakota playing SCSU in men this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The panel also answers the question of what is the biggest need for the team you cover?