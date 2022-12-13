SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL
|
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey

The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll

SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
North Dakota forward Griffin Ness (11) celebrates his goal against St. Cloud State in the first period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersSydney WolfMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
Share

The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens, Jess Myers and Brad Schlossman catch up on the last weekend of college hockey's first half with host Kelly Hinseth. Schlossman talks about North Dakota picking up five points at Western Michigan. Myers discusses Minnesota's home sweep of Wisconsin. Wellens talks about Denver picking up two OT wins at UMD. Hatten talks about a split for St. Cloud State at Miami.

Wolf breaks down a 2-0 win for Rogers over St. Cloud in boys hockey and discusses who the top teams are in Minnesota boys and girls hockey. She also talks about the first half in the WCHA. Myers and Hatten also chime in on the Gophers blowing out SCSU in women's hockey.

All of the reporters also discuss some of the surprises of the first half of the college season.

ADVERTISEMENT

headshot randolph STA2 sized.jpg
Inside TRL
St. Thomas Academy head coach Mike Randolph on what he learned coaching JV last season
The longtime Duluth East boys hockey coach joined the Cadets last season and took over as head coach in the offseason. He talks about the late Steve Jensen, the coldest arenas in the state and more.
December 09, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERNORTH DAKOTA FIGHTING HAWKSMINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGSMINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBOYS HOCKEY
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild
Inside TRL
Women's pro league to double salary cap for 2023-24 season
The increase would be the third annual salary cap raise, a jump of 900% since 2021 when the cap was $150,000 per team.
December 14, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Hockey Day1.jpg
Inside TRL
Here's why Hockey Day North Dakota won't take place this winter
The committee that last put on the event this past January made the decision early this fall to postpone the event on the Jamestown campus.
December 13, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer