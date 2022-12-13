Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey

The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens, Jess Myers and Brad Schlossman catch up on the last weekend of college hockey's first half with host Kelly Hinseth. Schlossman talks about North Dakota picking up five points at Western Michigan. Myers discusses Minnesota's home sweep of Wisconsin. Wellens talks about Denver picking up two OT wins at UMD. Hatten talks about a split for St. Cloud State at Miami.

Wolf breaks down a 2-0 win for Rogers over St. Cloud in boys hockey and discusses who the top teams are in Minnesota boys and girls hockey. She also talks about the first half in the WCHA. Myers and Hatten also chime in on the Gophers blowing out SCSU in women's hockey.

All of the reporters also discuss some of the surprises of the first half of the college season.

