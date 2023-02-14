Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked

It could have happened last weekend, but Wisconsin spoiled the party for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. The Badgers were able to pull off a Big Ten series split with the Gophers to keep Minnesota from celebrating a conference regular season title.

Jess Myers recaps a somewhat frustrating weekend for the Gophers and looks ahead to this weekend's series against Penn State. Myers also discusses last weekend's series split between the Minnesota and Wisconsin women and where that leaves the Gophers in their WCHA title chase.

In another WCHA series, Minnesota Duluth picked up five points over visiting St. Cloud State. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss why the Huskies could be a tough out in the WCHA playoffs. UMD is locked into the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, which start Feb. 24. The Huskies can be either the No. 5 or the No. 6 and play Minnesota State University-Mankato this weekend, a team they are tied with for fifth.

Hatten also helps preview this weekend's series between North Dakota and St. Cloud State in Grand Forks with Brad Schlossman. The Huskies are coming off a bye week and Schlossman also discusses the Fighting Hawks coming off a tough sweep at Denver.

The question of the week is which player on the team you cover is the best undrafted free agent?

Host Sydney Wolf also discusses some of the nominees for the top girls hockey awards in Minnesota.