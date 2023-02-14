Sponsored By
Inside TRL
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked

Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.

220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Wisconsin defenseman Mike Vorlicky (7)and Minnesota forward Colin Schmidt (16) tangle during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersBrad Elliott SchlossmanMatt WellensSydney Wolf
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
It could have happened last weekend, but Wisconsin spoiled the party for the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. The Badgers were able to pull off a Big Ten series split with the Gophers to keep Minnesota from celebrating a conference regular season title.

Jess Myers recaps a somewhat frustrating weekend for the Gophers and looks ahead to this weekend's series against Penn State. Myers also discusses last weekend's series split between the Minnesota and Wisconsin women and where that leaves the Gophers in their WCHA title chase.

In another WCHA series, Minnesota Duluth picked up five points over visiting St. Cloud State. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss why the Huskies could be a tough out in the WCHA playoffs. UMD is locked into the No. 4 seed for the playoffs, which start Feb. 24. The Huskies can be either the No. 5 or the No. 6 and play Minnesota State University-Mankato this weekend, a team they are tied with for fifth.

Hatten also helps preview this weekend's series between North Dakota and St. Cloud State in Grand Forks with Brad Schlossman. The Huskies are coming off a bye week and Schlossman also discusses the Fighting Hawks coming off a tough sweep at Denver.

The question of the week is which player on the team you cover is the best undrafted free agent?

Host Sydney Wolf also discusses some of the nominees for the top girls hockey awards in Minnesota.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
