Weekend Rewind: Gophers cruise, UND gets 4 points, WCHA Final Faceoff set

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team needed three points in a series against Nebraska Omaha to clinch home ice for the quarterfinals of the NCHC playoffs. The Huskies did that with a win on Friday, but the Mavericks bounced back for a series split. Mick Hatten talks about the ups and downs of the weekend.

Minnesota Duluth split with last-place Miami, including a 4-1 loss on Senior Night. The Bulldogs are preparing for series at SCSU to finish the regular season. Matt Wellens and Hatten help preview that series, which will help determine where UMD plays in the opening round of the playoffs.

North Dakota picked up an overtime win and a shootout win at Colorado College and is in sixth place going into the last weekend of the regular season. The Fighting Hawks are one point behind UMD in the standings. Brad Schlossman discusses an interesting weekend for the Fighting Hawks, which included a 0-0 tie that went to a shootout.

Top-ranked Minnesota rolled to two wins over visiting Ohio State to wrap up its Big 10 regular season schedule. Jess Myers talks about coach Bob Motzko's unique plan for the off week.

In the WCHA, there were rumblings going into the weekend that there would, at least, be a three-game series or two. Instead, the home teams all swept, including UMD winning two against SCSU and Minnesota blasting St. Thomas twice. Hatten and Wellens discuss the series between the Bulldogs and Huskies. Myers reviews the Gophers series.

Sydney Wolf talks about the Minnesota girls state hockey tournaments that saw Gentry Academy and Warroad win championships.

The question of the week is: Who is the senior or fifth-year player that the team(s) you cover will miss the most next season?