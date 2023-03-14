Weekend Rewind: Game 3 recaps, NCAA women's Frozen Four, Big 10 championship game matchup, predictions galore

There's a lot to unpack from last weekend.

North Dakota dropped Game 1 of its series at Nebraska Omaha, but rallied to win the last two games to keep its season alive. Brad Schlossman recaps a big weekend for the Fighting Hawks.

Watch or listen:

St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth went toe-to-toe for three straight nights with the Huskies pulling out a Game 3 victory. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss that series.

The Minnesota Gophers women's hockey team is back in the Frozen Four after defeating Minnesota Duluth in an NCAA regional final in Minneapolis. Wellens and Jess Myers discuss that game.

The Gophers men's hockey team advanced to the Big 10 championship game with a 5-1 win over Michigan State. Myers talks about that game and previews this weekend's championship game against Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf talks about covering the Class A and AA boys state hockey tournament last weekend in St. Paul and some of the highlights.

Our question of the week is what everyone's predictions are for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Big 10 championship game, the women's Frozen Four and the CCHA championship game between Northern Michigan and Minnesota State Mankato.