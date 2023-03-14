Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside TRL

Weekend Rewind: Game 3 recaps, NCAA women's Frozen Four, Big 10 championship game matchup, predictions galore

A look at how UND, SCSU got to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Gophers chances in the women's Frozen Four and the men's conference title game and our panel makes predictions for this weekend's playoffs

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kyle Bettens (24), St. Cloud State forward Jami Krannila (13), Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson (15) and St. Cloud State defenseman Mason Reiners (6) fight after the whistle during the NCHC quarterfinals at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Cloud.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensBrad Elliott Schlossman, and Sydney Wolf
March 14, 2023 12:19 PM

There's a lot to unpack from last weekend.

North Dakota dropped Game 1 of its series at Nebraska Omaha, but rallied to win the last two games to keep its season alive. Brad Schlossman recaps a big weekend for the Fighting Hawks.

Watch or listen:

St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth went toe-to-toe for three straight nights with the Huskies pulling out a Game 3 victory. Matt Wellens and Mick Hatten discuss that series.

The Minnesota Gophers women's hockey team is back in the Frozen Four after defeating Minnesota Duluth in an NCAA regional final in Minneapolis. Wellens and Jess Myers discuss that game.

The Gophers men's hockey team advanced to the Big 10 championship game with a 5-1 win over Michigan State. Myers talks about that game and previews this weekend's championship game against Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Wolf talks about covering the Class A and AA boys state hockey tournament last weekend in St. Paul and some of the highlights.

Our question of the week is what everyone's predictions are for the NCHC Frozen Faceoff, the Big 10 championship game, the women's Frozen Four and the CCHA championship game between Northern Michigan and Minnesota State Mankato.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
TRLP vineeta.jpg
Inside TRL
Live from the Expo: Vineeta Sawkar, Judd Zulgad and others around Minnesota share hockey experiences, updates
Mick Hatten and Jess Myers talk to today's newsmakers about the State of Hockey
March 11, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Glen.jpg
Inside TRL
Minnesota Hockey director talks about youth hockey, officiating needs and more
Andresen discusses the state of hockey around the state and says "there's been a bit of a rebound" with officials, but his organization is still working on recruitment and improving the treatment of those crews.
March 11, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
TRLP Anthony2.jpg
Inside TRL
Former Edina player talks about his children's book that tackles race issue in hockey
Anthony Charles Walsh, who won a state championship with the Hornets in 2013, shares his hockey past and what prompted him to write his book.
March 10, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
Hoff_2018 copy.jpg
Inside TRL
David Hoff of North Dakota earns paralympic coach of year award
The award was established in 2004 and presented to a coach of an elite-level club, collegiate or national-level team, or a coach of an elite athlete who competes at the highest level of their sport.
March 08, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT