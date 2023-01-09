Weekend Rewind: Fun weekend back for college hockey, World Juniors recap, whether or not a hockey NIT will happen

In the first full weekend of men's college hockey since the holiday break, St. Cloud State and Minnesota split (Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss), North Dakota swept Lindenwood (Brad Schlossman) and Minnesota Duluth got a tie and a win over Bemidji State (Matt Wellens).

In women's hockey, UMD pulled off a stunning sweep at Wisconsin and the Gophers and Huskies both won twice in the East/West Showcase and the Under-18 world championships are going on.

This all comes on the weekend after an entertaining — and somewhat controversial — IIHF World Junior Championships in Canada in which Team USA won the bronze medal.

And the question of the week is whether or not a college hockey NIT is a good idea? Sydney Wolf hosts a spirited discussion.