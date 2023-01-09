SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Inside TRL
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: Fun weekend back for college hockey, World Juniors recap, whether or not a hockey NIT will happen

The Rink Live reporters recap an exciting weekend matchup between the Gophers and Huskies, as well as series wins for UND and UMD. They also discuss the World Juniors and chime in on the possibility of a men's college hockey NIT.

2023010719-24-540236.jpg
Play is stopped after a pile up in front of the University of Minnesota net in the first period of a nonconference game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick HattenJess MyersMatt WellensBrad Elliott SchlossmanSydney Wolf
January 09, 2023 05:54 PM
In the first full weekend of men's college hockey since the holiday break, St. Cloud State and Minnesota split (Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss), North Dakota swept Lindenwood (Brad Schlossman) and Minnesota Duluth got a tie and a win over Bemidji State (Matt Wellens).

In women's hockey, UMD pulled off a stunning sweep at Wisconsin and the Gophers and Huskies both won twice in the East/West Showcase and the Under-18 world championships are going on.

This all comes on the weekend after an entertaining — and somewhat controversial — IIHF World Junior Championships in Canada in which Team USA won the bronze medal.

And the question of the week is whether or not a college hockey NIT is a good idea? Sydney Wolf hosts a spirited discussion.

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
