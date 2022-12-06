Weekend Rewind: An SCSU sweep of UND for the first time since 2013, Gophers win on the road, both UMD teams split

The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens, Jess Myers and Brad Schlossman catch up on first weekend of December in college hockey with host Kelly Hinseth. Hatten and Schlossman discuss the SCSU sweep of North Dakota. Hatten also reviews a weekend sweep for the St. Cloud State women over St. Thomas. Wolf discusses the atmosphere at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the Huskies and Fighting Hawks.

Myers talks about the Gophers men sweeping Michigan State and Minnesota women sweeping MSU-Mankato. Myers and Hatten also preview SCSU vs. Minnesota women series. Wellens talks about splits for the Minnesota Duluth men (Colorado College) and women (Ohio State).

The panel also answers the question of which NHL draft pick is having the best season for the team you cover?