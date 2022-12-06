SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Inside TRL
Analysis
Analysis
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data; projects how events might unfold based on past events.

Weekend Rewind: An SCSU sweep of UND for the first time since 2013, Gophers win on the road, both UMD teams split

The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between the Fighting Hawks and Huskies, Colorado College at Minnesota Duluth; Big 10 series between Gophers, Spartans; WCHA series with UMD, Minnesota and SCSU. Also, which NHL Draft Pick is having the best season?

SCSU vs UND_1063.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Mason Salquist (16) and North Dakota defenseman Cooper Moore (4) battle for the puck behind the goal in the third period Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 05, 2022 06:54 PM
The Rink Live's Sydney Wolf, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens, Jess Myers and Brad Schlossman catch up on first weekend of December in college hockey with host Kelly Hinseth. Hatten and Schlossman discuss the SCSU sweep of North Dakota. Hatten also reviews a weekend sweep for the St. Cloud State women over St. Thomas. Wolf discusses the atmosphere at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the Huskies and Fighting Hawks.

Myers talks about the Gophers men sweeping Michigan State and Minnesota women sweeping MSU-Mankato. Myers and Hatten also preview SCSU vs. Minnesota women series. Wellens talks about splits for the Minnesota Duluth men (Colorado College) and women (Ohio State).

The panel also answers the question of which NHL draft pick is having the best season for the team you cover?

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
