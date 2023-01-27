WATCH: Take a walk through Hockey Day Minnesota 2023
Take a look at how Polar Lakes Park is set up for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — It's officially Hockey Day weekend at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Lake. Festivities have already started and the venue is all set up for food, beverages, entertainment and plenty of hockey.
Take a peek at the venue and the setup for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023 in the video below.
It took 17 years for the East Metro hockey hot bed to get center stage in the state’s premier hockey celebration
There will be music, food, and of course plenty of hockey, scattered throughout the weekend in White Bear Lake starting on Thursday.
Auggies, Johnnies will play at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 27 in White Bear Township
Once again, the festivities will feature several days of events and culminate with a day-long broadcast on Bally Sports North.
