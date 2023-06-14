Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Veterans Patti Marshall, Sydney Brodt ink two-year contracts to return to Whitecaps

After losing the PHF title game in overtime last season, two Minnesota Whitecaps mainstays are returning with the goal to bring the Isobel Cup back to the State of Hockey.

Brodt-2.26-Franz-6.jpg
Former Minnesota Duluth standout Sydney Brodt signed a two-year contract with the Minnesota Whitecaps on June 13, 2023.
Kayla Franz / Minnesota Whitecaps
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:13 PM

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Although last season for the Minnesota Whitecaps was fairly pedestrian, the team positioned themselves for a league title in the playoffs, only to fall to Toronto in overtime, ending up one goal short of the franchise’s second Isobel Cup.

So maybe it was a notion of unfinished business that had two Whitecaps standouts inking new contracts with the team this week. Whatever the reason, the Minnesota entry in the Premier Hockey Federation has announced new two-year contracts for forward Sydney Brodt and all-star defender Patti Marshall.

“I’m super excited to be returning to such a great organization for the next two years. I love playing in my home state, especially with my friends and family around,” said Marshall, a former Gophers standout, in a statement released by the team. “After making the Isobel Cup final last year, I’m excited to get back on the ice with the girls and bring Izzy home to Richfield this season.”

Originally from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, Marshall played prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s before skating for the Gophers, and started her professional hockey career in Sweden in 2020, but returned to the State of Hockey in 2021 to join the PHF. She had two goals and 10 assists last season and was named a league all-star for the second time. Marshall is 25.

“Patti had a good season last year and I only expect her to keep getting better every year,” Whitecaps general manager Chi-Yin Tse said. “She was a quarterback on our power play and offered a different look — I expect that she’ll be doing something similar this year and that we’ll see more rushes from her at even strength.”

Marshall-2.18-Franz-4.jpg
Former Minnesota Gophers defender Patti Marshall had two goals and 10 assists, and was named a PHF all-star for the Minnesota Whitecaps during the 2022-23 season.
Kayla Franz / Minnesota Whitecaps

Brodt, 25, also played professionally in Sweden before returning to her home state last year. The former Minnesota Duluth standout played prep hockey at Mounds View before becoming a Bulldog.

“It's such a huge honor to play for my home state and to live out my dream of being a professional hockey player,” said Brodt, who was the Whitecaps captain last season, scoring five goals in 21 regular season games.

A USA Hockey veteran, Brodt was one of three Whitecaps invited to join the U.S. Women’s National Team for the Rivalry Series against Team Canada. According to Tse, Brodt still has more potential.

MORE WHITECAPS COVERAGE:

“Syd is one of the fastest players in the league and I know that when she’s at her best, she can stretch the ice for our players on the back end,” he said.

Asked about the title game loss to Toronto, Brodt confirmed that unfinished business was one reason for her return.

“After the heartbreaking loss in the final, I can't wait to get back to work with my teammates and build on what we accomplished last season,” she said. “Our goal is to bring the Isobel Cup back to Minnesota.”

Marshall and Brodt are the 17th and 18th Whitecaps players under contract for the upcoming season.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
