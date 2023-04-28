The Rink Live Prospects Show guides you through the playoffs
Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine take you through the USHL and NAHL postseason so far, some of the top performers of the past week and news on recent college commitments.
The Rink Live is proud to share the very first episode of a brand new podcast series from reporters Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine.
The Rink Live Prospects Show covers everything junior and high school hockey related and will keep you in the loop with prospect names that you should know ahead of the upcoming 2023 NHL Entry Draft and the 2023-24 NCAA season.
The first episode of the show discusses the first round of the NAHL and USHL playoffs so far and what to expect going forward. Top performers are discussed for each of the teams. Get to know some of the recent USHL tenders as well and get up to speed on the latest college commitments around the league.
