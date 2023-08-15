Sponsored By
Inside TRL

The Rink Live Prospects Show: Commitment Season in Full Swing

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine recap all of the Aug. 1 commitment action and discuss the World Junior Summer Showcase and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Rink Live
By Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:40 PM

Sydney Wolf and Jordan McAlpine talk about all of the verbal commitments that were announced on Aug. 1 and recap some of the top prospects from the World Junior Summer Showcase and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Listen to the full episode below.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
